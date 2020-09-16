IIM-C to Start an on-campus Executive Course this Month

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta is the first institution among different IIM centre to reopen the campus for classroom learning of Executive MBA students this month.

Moreover, IIM Calcutta is the first educational institution in Bengal to have asked its students to return to the campus for one- year full-time Executive MBA programme in September.

The decision was taken by IIM-C management in consideration with the regulatory norms and guideline issued by the State.

All safety guidelines to be followed thoroughly

The Indian Institute of Management is a notable name in the education sector of the country. The institutions located in different corners of the country are polishing the career opportunities for students, thus, opening a tremendous pathway for future stability.

Amidst the global pandemic, the institution was among the initial educational institutions to switch to the virtual medium of learning while restricting the students to continue physical classes within the campus.

The institution has been offering exceptional learning experience even during tough times like these.

However, the restriction on the physical classroom has now been removed. The institution has issued guidelines on reopening of the campus for the students of executive MBA programme this month.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the institution, necessary protocols would be practised along with safety measures for the well-being and safety of the students. Moreover, the students would be called in small batches and would be undertaking quarantine within the hostel boundaries.

Post the quarantine period, for the initial period; the students would be directed to take online classes.

The institution has issued guidelines stating that the students would not be required to be present in the classroom physically, indicating that no physical presence or contact would be necessary within the campus boundaries.

The decision of the institution towards reopening the campus is a small step towards bringing things back to normal.

Varied opinions regarding the decision

The release of guidelines for reopening the institution for Executive MBA students has caught the attention of several individuals. Several groups have been calling the decision as prudent.

As a response to the update, Education minister, Partha Chatterjee said, “I hope that IIM Calcutta authorities are abiding by the health guidelines issued by the regulatory bodies?”

Witnessing the response of people on the updates by the IIM Calcutta institution, the Director, Anju Seth, explained the reasons behind the decision to bring the students back to the campus. Seth explained how networking plays a key role in delivering curriculum essentials.

However, with the restriction on public gathering and other activities, the MBA programme and their general curriculum have been challenged due to cut down of networking streams.

The institution believes that the prior batch was devoid of any networking opportunity due to the lockdown for the first four-month of their academic sessions; however, the present academic batch of the executive MBA programme must not suffer in the rest of the months left for the completion of the one-year programme.

Therefore, bringing the students on the campus would facilitate networking essential for academic learning.

The decision extended to other IIM locations as well

The institution has also extended the option of physical classes in the campus for the students of IIM centres at Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Lucknow.

The institution has been working rigorously to provide a safe working and learning environment to the students after the reopening of the campus. The students would be asked to quarantine in the hostel, followed by the planned academic sessions.

Necessary safety measures and protocols will be practised from time to time to avoid the risk of infection, including community transmission to the students, staff or faculties.

