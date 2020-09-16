Students can Now Appear for GMAT Twice

The rivalry between GMAT and GRE has now started to affect the market shares of GMAT, pushing the exam conducting authorities to take immediate steps in the right direction.

The Graduate Management Council has released the latest update for the test takers amidst the global rivalry between GMAT and GRE.

GMAT authorities will now be allowing its test takers to sit at home for the online examination. The examination will be conducted twice allowing students to give GMAT for further admission into MBA institutions and business schools.

Earlier, students were allowed to give the online test from home only once, but now they can take GMAT twice.

The online examination was introduced on 20th April this year, for students to take the test from their homes once during the global rise in a number of pandemic-hit countries and cities.

Considering the restriction on physical tests, GMAC released the online version of the examination considering the restriction on physical gatherings, transportations, etc.

GRE vs GMAT

Contrary to GMAT examination, GRE has been allowing students to sit within the four walls of the homes and give the online test as many as five times during a period of 12 months.

This brought major disadvantages to GMAT, considering the fact that GRE was launched nearly a month earlier. The greater number of attempts have been pushing students to opt for GRE over GMAT, thus providing them with better flexibility.

Students have been facing several challenges since the spread of the coronavirus. Moreover, the downfall of the economy in different sections of the world has also been pushing students to drop out.

However, with the exceptional flexibility offered by GRE, students were now allowed to take the test as many as 5 times in a year.

The online GMAT test was made available at $200 until the end of 2020. The online test had abundant features for the test takers.

The test takers were allowed to check their scores before sharing it with the schools, use of a physical whiteboard, introduction of accommodation, etc. along with the ability to send the scorecard to multiple b-schools for admission.

The key aim of GMAC was to provide flexibility and peace of mind to the students in tough times like these.

The online GMAT exam is set to be conducted in late September this year. The test is also made available in physical mode, allowing students to take the exam once in every 16 days of the calendar for a total of 5 times in a rolling 12-month duration and a total of 8 times in a lifetime.

However, post the increase of attempts in the online version of the exam, GMAC made no official statement for the move.

The key reasons behind the increase in online attempts were however linked to security reasons. The new guidelines were circulated among the students through emails.

Competitor Statistics

The increase in online GMAT attempts made no relief to the falling market value of GMAT. The test is showed less competent than GRE, which had no technical glitches since it’s released as in case of GMAT.

The data collected from several institutions and universities reflected the increase in the number of students applying via their GRE scores. For instance, UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business indicated that approximately 34 per cent of newly enrolled students were admitted based on the GRE scores.

The digits were 21 per cent more than last year. For the previous four consecutive years, only 7 per cent of the students were admitted through GRE scores.

A similar scenario was witnessed at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, a total of 38 per cent students were admitted through GRE scores which is up from 23 per cent last year and 14 per cent in last two years.

At Harvard Business school, a total of 22 per cent of students were accepted by their GRE scores, which is 2 per cent higher than last year and 12 per cent higher in three years. The collected data reveals the increase in acceptance of the GRE scores as an alternative to the GMAT exam.

Here is a comparison is drawn between GRE and GMAT online test versions post the release of new guidelines for the test takers.

Parameters GRE GMAT First test date 27 th March 20 th April Last test date 30 th September 31 st December Test Duration 3 hours 45 minutes 2 hours 37 minutes Fee for the Test $205 $200 Difference from Test Centre None No AWA Downtime Optional 10-minute break away from the computer after the third section; 1-minute breaks between sections in front of webcam Optional 5-minute break before the final section Note making Notes on a whiteboard with an erasable marker or on paper with a transparent sheet protector and erasable marker* Began allowing physical whiteboard on 11th June after complaints about its online whiteboard Test Structure Quant Reasoning

Verbal Reasoning

Integrated Reasoning

Analytical Writing 40 questions over 70 minutes

40 questions over 60 minutes

None

Two tasks over 60 minutes 31 questions over 62 minutes

36 questions over 65 minutes

12 questions over 30 minutes

None Preview of Score post the test Yes, except for the analytical section Preview before sending the test scores Cancel option for scores yes No Retake policy Must wait at least 21 days; can take as many as five times within 12 months None. Can only be taken once

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for GMAT Exam Discussions

Read More