Not Missed Registering for CAT 2020 yet… 

The Common Admission Test referred to by its acronym – the CAT- is conducted by the IIMs (The Indian Institutes of Management) for admission into their graduate Management program.

IIM Indore, which will be conducing CAT 2020 on November 29 this year, has just announced a few changes to this year’s CAT on the official website.

The last date for registering for the test (earlier September 16,2020) has been postponed to September 23, 2020. Those who had been too busy or not registered so far, now have another week to complete their registrations for CAT 2020.

The earlier duration of three hours dons a new avatar this year. CAT 2020 duration will be reduced to one hundred and twenty minutes instead of the earlier one hundred and eighty minutes.

Another change announced is the number of slots. There will be three slots for the test, in place of the two slots that were offered in the past.

The CAT will continue to have the three sections– Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

The test pattern had not changed drastically in the past decade. But we need to await further announcements from IIMs regarding the number of questions, pattern, difficulty level, etc.

IIM-I will be announcing more details on the number of questions, marking scheme, etc. on September 20 this year.

Watch this space for more on CAT 2020.

