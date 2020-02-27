Great Lakes Internship Highlights: Highest stipend upto Rs. 2.40 Lacs

The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai has recently published the Summer Internship Report for the 2018-2020 Batch of Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). The Summer Internship recruitment process for the 6th Batch of the PGDM course was concluded very recently at the Great Lakes Chennai campus.

A total of 54 corporate organizations offered 112 internship opportunities to this PGDM batch. This Internship recruitment season also saw the participation of 23 new companies amongst the 54 organizations. Roles of Analytics, Consulting, Finance, Operations and Sales/Marketing were offered to the students of Great Lakes Chennai.

The highest stipend, Rs.2,40,000 was offered by McKinsey and Company. The most prefered function remains the roles of Sales & Marketing.

Great Lakes 2020 Summer Internship Summary

112 offers from 54 corporate organizations.

23 new companies’ participation.

Highest Stipend Offer: Rs. 2.40 Lacs from McKinsey.

2nd Highest Offer: Rs. 1.20 Lacs from Amazon.

Total Stipend Range: Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 2.4 Lacs.

Most Preferred Function/Role: 35% offers for Sales & Marketing roles and 27% offers from Operations & Finance.

New Recruiters: Aditya Birla Payment Banks, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Kalpataru, Mckinsey, TVS Srichakra Tyres, Think Music, World Bank.

2018-2020 Batch Profile Highlights

The students of the 6th PGDM batch participated in the Internship process in the 1st year of PGDM course.

The average Pre-MBA Experience of this batch was 36% for candidates with 0-24 months of work experience. 64% of the students of 2020 PGDM batch were freshers.

The Rolling process for this batch was from September 2018 to December 31, 2018.

Internship period: The 3 months summer internship period was from 1st April to 30th June 2019.

Functions-Wise Offers

Sales and Marketing: 35% of the total Internship offers came for the Sales & Marketing functions. Operations: 27% of the offers were for Operations roles. Finance: Roles of Finance closely follows the Operations roles in terms of percentage of offers at a26%. Analytics & Consulting: Surprisingly, only 12% of the total internship offers came for the consulting function.

Sector-Wise Offers and Top Recruiters

BFSI: The sector to offer the highest number of Internships to the PGDM students this year was the BFSI sector. 31% of the total offers came from this sector. Top companies to offer roles of repute from BFSI sector to Great Lakes Chennai students include Aditya Birla Payment Bank, Barclays, CAMS, HDFC Bank, Invesco, JP Morgan, Liquid Loans, Marsh India, RBS, Sammunati, SIDBI, TVS Credit, Wells Fargo, World Bank, etc. IT/ITES: The IT/ITES sector companies constitute 20% of the total internship offers for the 6th PGDM batch. Companies like Ameex, Dell, HCL, i2D, Market Simplified, Pranion Tech, Spaneos, Sutherland, TCS, Vokse Digital, etc were top recruiters. Ecommerce: 17% of the total offers came from the E-commerce sector. To name a few, Aahaa Stores, Amazon, BigBasket, LYNK, Matrimony.com, Shopclues, etc were the Ecommerce recruiting companies. FMCG: The FMCG sector companies provided 8% of the summer internship roles to the Great Lakes students. Top companies with offers from this sector include Britannia, ITC, Lotte India, Nestle and many more. Entertainment/Power & Energy: Like the FMCG sector, 8% offers came from the Entertainment/Power & Energy sector. Aspiration Energy, SPI Cinemas, Kalpataru, Think Music, etc were some of the many participating companies.

Other Sectors: A total of 16% of the internship offers came from other sectors such as the Manufacturing, Consulting, Pharma & Retail and the Auto/Auto Component. The top combined recruiters are as follows.

Hero Motocorp

Isuzu

Mckinsey

TeamLease

TI Cycles India (Murugappa Group)

TVS Srichakra Tyres

Great Lakes Chennai Past Recruiters

The following is the partial list of the top companies visiting Great Lakes Chennai campus for recruitment purposes.

Amazon, Ashok Leyland, Awe Funda, Big Basket, Bosch, Dell, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Ford, Genmills, GSK, HDFC, Idea, IDFC, Isuzu, ITC, JP Morgan, Kauvery Hospitals, Lotte India, Metlife, Muthoot, Nestle, Reliance Capital, Shopclues, Southerland, TCS, Wells Fargo and many others.

