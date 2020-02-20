MDI Gurgaon PGPM, PGP-HRM and PGP-IM Course Overview, Check he for MDI Gurgaon Programme Highlights

The Management Institute of Development (MDI) Gurgaon is one of the finest B-schools in India. With excellent curriculum and placement opportunities, the MDI continuously ranks amongst the top 10 to 15 management institutes in the country. Naturally, the MBA programs of MDI are in very high demand.

There are multiple management programmes offered by the MDI Gurgaon. However, three amongst them can be considered equivalent to a world-class full-time MBA degree. These are:

Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) Post Graduate Programme in International Management (PGP-IM)

Each programme is distinctive and has different perks. All the aforementioned programmes also have separate international accreditation and recognition. For example, MDI is the first B-School in India to receive the ‘Association of MBAs’ (AMBA), UK for the PGPM Program.

This article will venture into the course overview of PGPM, PGP-HRM and PGP-IM to help the MBA aspirants decide which course will best suit their interest.

Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM)- Course Overview

The PGPM course of MDI Gurgaon has been the flagship programme of the institute since 1994. The course is designed to develop and enhance the managerial competence of the students. According to the official website of MDI, the PGDM programme will facilitate the students to:

Understand the characteristic values of modern society.

Understand the social, economic, political, technological and ecological environment of the 21st century.

Become effective leaders who will transform organizations and companies.

Imbibe ethical values that will help the students to promote and maintain high ethical standards in future companies.

Develop a global mindset to tackle challenges from international competition.

Program Highlights

PGPM Specializations in Finance, Information Management, Marketing, Strategy and Operations Management.

Student Exchange Programme at a Foreign Institution

Mandatory Summer Internship after 3 terms

Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) Course Overview

The role of HR is critical in the world of management. With each passing year, the need for HR professionals in companies is also increasing. Noticing the recent trends, the MDI Gurgaon felt the need for developing a unique PGP-HRM course that will help the students to become excellent HR professionals in the ever-changing business world.

The PGP-HRM programme is designed by the distinguished faculty of MDI and is under continuous revision keeping the contemporary business developments. The institute aims to develop the following characteristics amongst the future managers.

Ability to manage complex and uncertain situations.

Develop sensitivity towards people, potential and their needs.

Potential of Innovation.

Capacity to manage diversity in thought and action.

Global mindset and ability to work in a team.

Program Highlights

Value-Based Education

Global Management Perspective

Teaching Method: Learning-Centric

Fieldwork, Case Studies, Business games.

Electives from HRM/OB/Strategy/Finance areas.

Post Graduate Programme in International Management (PGP-IM)

Students who wish to get a better understanding of the global business work will find the PGP-IM programme of MDI Gurgaon quite interesting. Started in 2006, the PGP-IM course is the first of its kind to be offered by an Indian B-school.

The PGP-IM is a dual degree course that is delivered partly in MDI and partly in the campuses of the collaboration institute. At present, the course is offered by MDI Gurgaon in collaboration with ESCP Europe Business School, a top B-school in Europe.

As the name of the programme suggests, the PGP-IM will focus to develop certain skills amongst students that will help them to understand and tackle problems beyond the Indian subcontinent.

As the interdependency of the world markets grows every day, the scale of operations of most Indian companies has also gone international. The objective of the programme is to build the following competencies amongst the students.

Programme Objective

Capacity to work across different cultures.

Willingness and capability to work in unfamiliar markets.

Strong Management Inclination

Global Management Perspective

Value-Based Education

Analytical and Integrative Thinking

Program Highlights

Dual Degree Programme: PGP-IM by MDI Gurgaon and Master in Management (MIM) by ESCP Europe.

The first Phase is Delivered in MDI Gurgaon and the second Phase is delivered in ESCP Europe.

ESCP Europe Campuses: Paris, Berlin, Madrid, London and Warsaw

Internship at Corporate sector

Teaching methods include case studies, simulations, lectures, discussions and role-plays.

Term I, II & VI (equivalent to Semester 1 & 4 of ESCP Europe, MIM Programme) will be delivered at the MDI, Gurgaon campus.

Term III, IV & V (equivalent to Semester 2 & 3 of MIM Programme of ESCP Europe) will be delivered at one of the ESCP Europe campuses- Paris, Berlin, Madrid, London* (*if the student has a tier-four visa).

Note- The students will earn another degree offered by the partner institute ESCP Europe on completion of a minimum number of credits and fulfilment of other conditions.

About ESCP Europe

ESCP Europe is the oldest business school in the world. The B-school has six urban campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw. ESCP Europe provides cross-cultural business education with a global perspective on international management issues. The ESCP has received Triple-crown accreditation from AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA.

Master in Management (MIM) Degree Requirements

The Dual Degree students are required to validate 120 ECTS in total during the courses taken at MDI Gurgaon. Dissertation at either MDI Gurgaon or ESCP Europe. Students will have to validate 40 weeks of work experience in two countries- in India and any European country.

The Dual Degree Programme, PGP-IM of MDI Gurgaon and MIM of ESCP Europe, is subject to regulatory approval. In case of approval is not received, the entire course will be conducted by MDI Gurgaon.

No tuition fee is required at the ESCP Europe location.

Minimum Eligibility Criteria

For PGPM & PGP-HRM

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 % marks from a recognized university/college.

Minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in both Xth and XIIth standard.

Students appearing in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply. Such candidates must prove that they meet the minimum eligibility criteria by 1st October 2020.

Valid CAT 2019 Score

For PGP-IM

Applicants must have a 4-years Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum 50 % marks from a recognized university/college.

Minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in both Xth and XIIth standard.

Minimum of 1 year of work experience post-qualification (4-year’s Bachelor’s degree) as of 31st December 2019.

Important Dates for Admission to the PGPM/PGP-HRM/PGP-IM Programme

MDI Online Application form availability 11th September 2019 Last Date for submission of online Application 22nd November 2019 CAT Test Date 24th November 2019 Personal Interview Dates February and March 2020

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2020-22

Read More