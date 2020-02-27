MBA Business Analytics from Great Lakes: Check Course Overview, Eligibility, Fees, Selection, Advantages here

The Great Lakes Institute of Management, located in Chennai Tamil Nadu, is one of the top Management Institutes not only in South India but also at the pan-Indian level.

Besides the flagship PGDM program of the Great Lakes, there are multiple management courses to choose from this institute that guarantees quality curriculum and international exposure.

One such programme is the 1-year MBA in Business Analytics program that is offered by Great Lakes Chennai in collaboration with the Stuart School of Business, Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago.

Great Lakes Chennai became the first B-school in India to offer specialization in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Analytics. This programme is best suited for phenomenal executives with varied professional profiles having 2 to 10 years of work experience.

The broad areas that the MBA in Business Analytics program covers includes current Analytics tools, techniques and the Business Applications. With real-world case studies to work on, the students of this course will be successful in the business world by using data analytics.

Great Lakes Chennai is now accepting the applications for the programme. Check Course Overview, Eligibility, Fees, Selection, Advantages of studying MBA Business Analytics below.

Programme Highlights

The continuous high ranking of Great Lakes Chennai as one of the best MBA institutes.

Flexible Learning: The course is spread across 3 modules to be completed in one year.

Degree from IIT Stuart School of Business, Chicago has international AACSB accreditation.

Positive Impact by applying the learning at work.

Distinguished Faculty featuring in op 10 Analytics Academicians in the country.

Access to the Global Alumni networks of IIT Stuart and Great Lakes Chennai.

Fast track career growth for successful Graduates of MBA Business Analytics.

“Curriculum crafted by real-life practitioners in the AIMLA board including from GAVSTech and Virtusa.”

Course Rankings

1st Rank in India by Analytics India Magazine.

3rd position in the World by Analytics Insight Magazine.

22nd Best Masters in Marketing Programs by TFE Times.

Advantages of an IIT Chicago & Great Lakes Chennai Degree

Global Curriculum: The modules of MBA Business Analytics are constantly reviewed and updated to provide global and contemporary education. Focus remains on the key domains such as Digital Business, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and NLP.

Powerful Affiliations: As per the official website of Great Lakes Chennai, the MBA in Business Analytics takes pride in having the “best in class” global affiliations with not only academic pioneers but also top industry leaders in analytics.

Eligibility Criteria

An applicant for an MBA in Business Analytics must be an Eminent Professionals with 2 to 10 years of work experience.

Minimum Work Experience Requirement: 24 months as of 31st July of the present academic year.

The candidate must have strong career progression and proven ambition for success.

Applicants must have a 3 or 4 years undergraduate degree from a recognised college or university.

Applicants with professional qualifications like CA, CFA or CPA, etc.

Candidates applying to this course must be fluent in the English language.

Application Process

The application process for IIT Stuart, Chicago and Great Lakes is common.

Visit the official website of Great Lakes Chennai- www.greatlakes.edu.in/chennai.

Click on the ‘Programs’ option and select ‘MBA in Business Analytics’.

Click on ‘Apply Now’ to proceed for filling the Registration Form.

Read the instructions and enter the required details carefully.

Applicants are required to pay 1,500 as the application fee during the time of registration.

Accepted modes of payment are NetBanking, Credit Card, Debit Card and Cash Deposited at Authorised centre.

After logging in, select the ‘Edit’ button on the top corner to complete the application form.

Candidates are required to submit the following document for the application process.

Two referee reports

Detailed Resume

Verified Copies of Degree and Academic Transcripts

Passport and photo.

Note: Any false information provided by the applicant at any point of time will render the admission null and void.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates are required to attend the Interview round to complete the admission process. The interview will be conducted by the Great Lakes Chennai.

Admission to the Stuart School of Business, Chicago, USA will be dependent on successful completion of the process by Great Lakes, Chennai.

Course Fee

The total course fee for the 1-year MBA in Business Analytics is Rs. 21,50,000. The fee is inclusive of the Tuition fee, accommodation and food charges for both Chicago and Chennai residencies.

