MDI Gurgaon PGP-Public Policy Admissions 2020: Check Fees, Eligibility and Highlights

The Executive Post-Graduate Programme in Public Policy (PGP-PPM) is a flagship initiative of the Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon. The PGP degree is equivalent to an MBA degree. The course is offered by the School of Public Policy & Governance of MDI Gurgaon that was established in 2005.

Now MDI Gurgaon is set to receive the applications for the 14th batch of the PGP-PPM. It is a full-time residential and the total duration of the programme is 15 months. The AICTE approved PGP-PPM course is offered in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India.

Only civil servants, public officials and other development/policy sector stakeholders are eligible to participate in this programme. Applications for the programme are now open.

Find all information related to the PGP-PPM like admission process, important dates, selection procedure, course fee, etc below.

Programme Highlights

Open to Officers of All India Services, Central Services (organized, unorganized, technical & non-technical), State Civil Services, Non-State Civil Services and the Faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes.

2 weeks term in an International Public Policy School in the 1st year of the course.

Dissertation/ Policy Paper of student’s interest and importance to the public policy discourse.

Foreign Study Tour

3 Components Programme- Course Work, International Module and a Dissertation/ Policy Paper.

Value-Based Education

Leadership Oriented Programme

Evidence-Based Policy Analysis

Global Management Perspective

Citizen-Centric Course

Experiential Learning, Interdisciplinary Approach

PGP-PPM Important Dates

Announcement by DoPT October / November 2019 Announcement by MDI October / November 2019 Last Date of Receiving Applications 15th April 2020 Date of Personal Interview May 2020 (Tentative) Commencement of the Programme 8th July 2020

PGP-PPM Minimum Eligibility Criteria

Only officers of All India Services, Central Services, State Civil Services, Non-State Civil Services and the Faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes are eligible to apply for this programme. Such applicants are also required to meet the following minimum criteria to be eligible for the PGP-PPM.

Completion of 5 years in a Group ‘A’ service as on commencement of the programme is a mandatory criterion.

Age Limit of Officers- Minimum 3 service years must remain after the completion of this course.

Officers must not have undergone a 12+ weeks training programme in India in the past 5 years before the commencement of the PGP-PPM.

Officers must also not have undergone an abroad training programme under the following circumstances.

2 weeks duration in the past 2 years. 1-month training programme in the past 3 years. 6 months of training in the past 5 years.

Officers on deputation under Central Staffing Scheme must complete 2 years of tenure in deputation as of 7th February 2020 to become eligible to apply for the programme.

Faculty members must complete a minimum of 3 years at the State Administrative Institutes. Faculty members of the State Civil Services are not required to fulfil the above eligibility criteria. Selected faculty members are required to stay at the ATI for the next 3 years after the completion of the course.

Officers whose name has been recommended for the ‘Central Deputation’ list must not be nominated for the PGP-PPM programme.

PGP-PPM Application Process 2020: A Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of MDI Gurgaon- www.mdi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘PGP-PPM 2020 Admissions’ link to download the form.

Step 3: Complete the Application Form. Candidates must execute a bond before proceeding for the PGP-PPM.

Step 4: The application form is to be sent through by the Cadre Controlling Authority (DoPT for IAS, MHA for IPS, etc). Nonetheless, Candidates can send the Advance Copy directly to DoPT and MDI Gurgaon.

Step 5: Applications must be forwarded at the following addresses of both DoPT and MDI Gurgaon.

DoPT Address

Joint Secretary (Training)

Department of Personnel & Training

Government of India

Old JNU Campus

New Delhi 110067

MDI Gurgaon Address

The Chairperson (Admissions)

Management Development Institute

Mehrauli Road, Sukhrali

Gurugram 122007, INDIA

PGP-PPM 2020 Selection Process

The Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCA) are required to recommend the names of the officers who are likely to stay with CCA for a longer duration.

Nominations after 15th April 2020 will not be considered.

Candidates will have to appear for the mandatory Personal Interview at MDI Gurgaon.

Applicants will be called for an interview based on their application form.

PGP-PPM 2020 Course Fee

The total course fee for PGP-PPM is Rs. 10,42,800.

There are 2 components of fee for the PGP-PPM course.

Domestic Fee- Rs. 5,80,800+ Rs. 30,000 as the maximum expense towards the rural NGOs. The total domestic fee would be Rs. 6,10,800. International Fee- Rs. 4,32,000 which is inclusive of the airfare, boarding, lodging and course fee for the international term and foreign study tour.

The entire programme fee is to be met by the concerned Cadre Controlling Authorities. The total amount, that is Rs 10.42 Lakh, must be paid within 30 days of joining the program.

As the PGP-PPM is a full-time residential programme, candidates are required to pay Rs. 10,000 as the hostel fee per month.

