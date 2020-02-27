College Comparison for Finance: NIBM Pune vs KJ Somaiya

MBA in Finance or Financial Services is one of those Post Graduate Diplomas in Management (PGDM) that the graduates of any discipline can pursue.

The knowledge imparted in the PGDM-FS courses focuses on multiple domains of Indian Financial System such as Micro and Macro Economics, Risk Management, Business Analytics, Corporate Finance, etc.

Due to the high demand and abundance of flourishing career choices, the MBA trend is shifting towards PGDM-FS. Students of MBA-FS are also introduced to different areas of Markets, Accounts, Banking, etc.

Very few management institutes offer specialization in Financial Services as a separate MBA/PGDM course. Amongst those few, the top MBA colleges offering an MBA degree in FS are National Institute of Bank Management, Pune and K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research (SIMSR), Mumbai.

Both colleges are located in Maharashtra, India and offer a PGDM in Financial Services. Both institutes are autonomous and offer a 2-year full-time course in Financial Services that has the approval of AICTE.

But how can we determine which amongst the aforementioned colleges is better for an MBA in Financial Services? Based on certain selection parameters of the MBA aspirants, this article will venture into the comparison of NIBM Pune with KJ SIMSR Mumbai.

Quick Facts: NIBM Pune vs KJ Somaiya

PGDM (B&FS) vs MBA-FS 2017-19 Batch

Factors NIBM Pune KJ SIMSR Fees for 2-years PGDM/MBA in FS (in INR)* 12 Lacs 14.94 Lacs Highest Salary in INR 16 LPA 24 LPA Median Salary Offered (in INR) 9.44 Lacs – Average Salary offered (in Rupees) 9.41 Lacs 9.49 Lacs Intake Capacity 120 60+ 15% Supernumerary Seats Minimum CAT /XAT /MAT /CMAT Percentile Cut-off CAT: 80+ MAT: 94+ CMAT: 94+ CAT: 80+ XAT: 80+

Striking Factors: NIBM Pune and KJ Somaiya

NIBM Pune

The National Institute of Bank Management, Pune holds the reputation of offering one of the best 2-year full-time Banking and Financial Services courses in India. Established in 1969 by the Reserve Bank of India, NIBM holds the mandate to play the role of “think-tank” of the Indian banking system.

NIBM is an autonomous academic institution and the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is the Chairman of the Governing Board, the highest policy-making body.

Salient Features

100% Placements since the inception of the course.

NIBM is engaged in Research of policy and operations.

Training & Education of Senior Executives of Banks.

Consultation support to the Banking and Financial sector.

Interdisciplinary modules of theory and practical learning.

Techniques to make the students Masters in problem-solving.

Conducts about 150 Training Programmes in various functional areas.

Conferences and Seminars.

3500+ participants, including 250 from different developing nations for NIBM training programmes every year.

KJ SIMSR Mumbai

K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research was founded by Shri K.J. Somaiya in 1959. Like NIBM Pune, KJ Somaiya is an autonomous institute. Each year the institute secures a rank amongst the best MBA colleges in India.

KJ SIMSR encompasses 34 institutions where more than 39,000 students are enrolled and are taught by 1,500 faculty. There are 2 main campuses in the heart of Mumbai along with other campuses across rural Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Unlike NIBM Pune, KJ Somaiya offers MBA degree in Master in Management Studies, International Business, Retail Management and Communications separately.

Salient Features

A strong foundation for a future career in the fields of investment banking, portfolio management, risk management, wealth management and various other profiles related to financial services.

Exposure To Multiple Avenues In Financial Services.

Up To date Curriculum.

The extra specialized course that focuses on Financial Services.

Industry oriented learning.

Opportunities to learn in detail about different financial institutions like RBI, SEBI etc.

Conceptual, Technical Financial Planning, statistics, mutual funds understanding.

Advantages of PGDM Financial Services: NIBM vs KJ Somaiya

NIBM

Focuses on Banking along with FS.

Due to its focus only on Finance, NIBM Pune is preferred by the MBA aspirants for Financial Services specialization.

Less fees than KJ Somaiya.

157% ROI.

Students get to interact constantly with the representatives of the market and the regulator.

Thorough training in Analytical skills and perspectives of Banking and Finance.

Knowledge-based pedagogy combined with Practical inputs from industry.

Internship Partners include RBI, EXIM Banks, AXIS Bank, SBI, Deloitte, HDFC Bank, Canara Banks and many more top banks.

KJ Somaiya

MBA degree in Financial Service unlike the PGDM degree of NIBM Pune.

Innovative teaching ways.

Students equipped with a Global mindset.

Advantage of location- Mumbai.

Exposure to a larger network of alumni.

150+ companies visit KJ Somaiya’s campus for placements.

