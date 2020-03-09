SDMIMD Mysore Global Programme in Management (GPM): Eligibility, Selection, Fees and Important Dates

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development or SDMIMD Mysore is not only a prominent business school of Karnataka, but it is also a leading management institute of the South Indian region.

SDMIMD offers courses spanning across different degrees- from online courses to management development programs, Doctoral and different Postgraduate Programmes in Management.

The Global Programme in Management is yet another unique course of the SDMIMD Mysore. The management programme entirely focuses on providing an international introduction and perspective to the management aspirants.

The programme is offered by SDMIMD in collaboration with two other international B-schools- the Montpellier Business School in France and the Universidad Panamericana of Mexico. Students will spend 3 months in each university respectively.

Students will be guided and taught by the eminent faculty of three B-schools. For the final term, participants will return to SDMIMD for the final dissertation completion.

Find the eligibility, important dates, application, selection process, fees details of the Global Programme in Management below.

Important Dates

Application Deadline 30th November 2019 Interview Rounds The first week of December 2019 Announcement of Results The second week of December 2019 Classes Begin 6th January 2020

SDMIMD GPM Course Structure

Participants will spend a 3 Months’ term at SDMIMD Mysore from January to March 2020.

SDMIMD will cover a wide range of topics starting from the Introduction to Business Analytics to Sustainable Business Strategy and develop a foundation for Start-ups.

Students will spend the next three months in the Montpellier Business School in France, starting from April to June 2020. The participants will learn about Management Innovation, Research methodologies, Design thinking and other relevant topics here.

The next three months’ term will be at the Universidad Panamericana in Mexico from July to September 2020. The university will cover Business topics like Business Ethics, Intelligence and Social Business and Entrepreneurship.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a full-time Bachelor degree in any discipline from a UGC/AIU recognized college or university.

Candidates must also have a consistent academic record, with a minimum of 50% marks throughout their academic career.

Possession of a valid Indian passport is also a mandatory requirement.

Application Process- Step by Step Guide

Interested applicants must visit the official website of SDMIMD GPM- https://sdmimd.ac.in/gpm/. Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab. Enter your name, mobile number, email ID and the security captcha to begin the registration process. After filling the necessary details, the applicant must pay the application fee of Rs. 2,000. The Mode of Payments includes Online methods, Cheque and DD.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the previous academic track record. Selected applicants will have to appear for the Written Ability Test (WAT) and the Interview rounds in December 2019. Applicants can also request and schedule a Skype interview under special circumstances.

Fee Structure

The total course fees for the Global Programme in Management is Rs. 12.44 Lakhs. The fee component includes Travel, Accommodation and Food charges for the stay in Mysore, Montpellier and Mexico.

The insurance charge and VISA costs should be met by the participating student. The fee component also includes a refundable caution deposit amount of Rs. 10,000.

Fee Instalments

1st (while accepting the offer)- Rs.1,00,000

2nd (while joining the program)- Rs. 4,00,000

3rd (after the completion of Mysore term)- Rs. 3,00,000

4th (after the completion of MBS term)- Rs. 4,44,000

Masters in Global Management

GPM students can prefer to study the MSc in Global Management from Montpellier Business School (MBS) in France. Such students must complete the Mysore term classes, complete the thesis/dissertation before an MBS, France faculty/jury.

The additional requirement to attain an MSc from MBS is the completion of 4 months of internship/professional experience and pay € 1,500.

