Final Placement Report of PGDM-C at MICA for the Batch of 2020

Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) in Ahmadabad has been maintaining a record of 100 per cent for the students in the past years that make it a great alternative for students who wish to pursue their management and business studies along with a side of creativity.

Placement Season 2020 at MICA

The outgoing batch of PGDM-C at MICA in 2020 maintained the record of 100 percent placement and the average salary offered to the students also saw a 9 percent spike as compared to the last year.

The highest domestic salary offered to the students saw a stark surge of 31 percent as compared to the last year. The top companies that participated in the placement season at MICA for the PGDM-C batch of 2020 include Google, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Amazon, ITC Limited, Mahindra Group, Citi Bank, Deloitte to name a few.

Highlights of salary packages offered to the outgoing batch of PGDM-C

The following points cover the important highlights of the salary packages claimed by the PGDM-C students for the placement season in 2020 at MICA.

The highest international salary offered to the students at MICA in 2020 stood at Rs. 58.2 lakhs per annum.

The highest domestic salary claimed by the PGDM-C students at MICA in the placement season of 2020 stood at Rs.32.8 lakhs per annum, which is 25 lakhs more than the highest domestic salary offered last year.

The average salary for the outgoing batch of PGDM-C at MICA was calculated to be Rs. 13.9 lakhs which experienced an increase of 9 percent in comparison to the previous year record.

The median salary for the outgoing batch also saw a surge as it stood at Rs. 12 lakhs for this year as compared to Rs.11.4 lakhs for the previous year.

Important Recruitment Highlights at MICA for PGDM-C batch of 2020

A total of 179 students appeared for the placement season this year with 88 companies offering them different jobs for various sectors.

Out of every ten students, at least three students received a pre-placement interview offer.

The recruitment in FMCG increased by sixty-seven percent as compared to the previous year as more students took up offers from the top companies like Colgate, ITC, Britannia, Amul, L’Oreal, Puma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Adani Wilmar, Nivea, etc.

The recruitment season for the PGDM-C batch of 2020 saw the participation of motorcycle leaders like Royal Enfield, Hero Motor Corp, JAWA. The top media companies also offered exciting offers for the students at MICA including the top TV channels like Star, Zee, Sony, and the print leaders like HT Media, Dainik Jagran, DB Corp, etc. also recruited the students at MICA.

The maximum number of offers was made in the E-commerce and IT sectors that totalled for 37 offers for the students. This was followed by the Advertising sector with 28 offers, which was followed by Fast Moving Consumer Durables with 27 offers. The Analytics, Consulting and BFSI sectors received 26 offers each. They were followed by Media with 24 offers and FMCG with 20 offers. The other sectors received 17 offers in total.

Roles offered to the PGDM-C batch of 2020 at MICA

The following are the top roles that were offered to the students of PGDM-C batch of 2020 at MICA:

Sales and Marketing Manager

Marketing Specialist

Product Marketeer

Strategic Partnership Manager

Area Sales Manager

Media Analyst

Brand Manager

Trading Analyst

Management Business Analyst

Advertising and Brand Specialist

Reporting and Insight Analyst

Digital Marketing Strategist

Site Merchandiser

Management Trainee

About the institute

The institute offers the business and management programs with creative sides that attracts various companies to hire students from this institute.

The courses offered at the institute include PGDM-C that is the postgraduate diploma in management communications, which is a two-year-long program; CCC that is the program pertaining to the Crafting Creative Communication, which is a year-long postgraduate diploma that includes the creative aspects of dealing with advertisements, copy-writing, video-making, art direction and film making etc.;

FPM-C that is the fellow programme in management communications, which is for the people who are considering the higher level Doctorate studies. Apart from these programmes, the institute also offers MDP (Management Development Programmes) that is usually taken up by the corporate when they are active in their respective careers.

