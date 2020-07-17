MAT IBT 2020 Result Declared: Check your Scorecard here

AIMA has declared the MAT 2020 exam result which was conducted in IBT mode. You can get your result for MAT 2020 online at mat.aima.in. According to the latest updates, AIMA has declared the MAT 2020 Results on the 15th of July 2020.

Candidates who were eagerly waiting for their MAT 2020 result and the MAT scorecard, can check the same and get their scorecards online at mat.aima.in. Candidates need to visit the official website and then enter their registration number and date of birth, to download the MAT 2020 Result and also the MAT scorecard.

In order to deal with the unavoidable situation of the spread of Coronavirus, this year, AIMA did not conduct the PBT and CBT exam. This year the candidates can even download their scorecard for MAT 2020 along with their result, which was not allowed in the previous years.

Just keep your MAT 2020 registration number and roll number ready in order to access the result from the official website.

How can you download your MAT 2020 Scorecard?

The following steps need to be followed to download the MAT 2020 Scorecard:

Step -1: Move on to the official website of MAT Exam 2020 @ ww w . mat.aima.in

Step -2: There click on the “Download” tab.

Step -3: In the “Download” tab “MAT Result” option appears, click on that.

Step -4: Then enter your MAT 2020 registration number and roll number in the next screen which comes up.

Step -5: It might be that you have forgotten your roll number and in that case, just click on “Forgot Roll Number” tab.

Step -6: Mention the correct details which the redirected window asks for and then click on “Submit.”

Step -7: The next window will display your AIMA MAT scorecard, which you can get printed.

** Apart from this AIMA will also be sent the AIMA MAT 2020 scorecard to the candidates by normal post as well. **

What important things Candidates need to check in the MAT 2020 Scorecard?

It is important that after receiving the MAT 2020 Scorecard, you check all the details mentioned there and look if they are all true and accurate.

There are some particulars to check for in order to ensure that the downloaded scorecard meets the established standards of the AIMA.

Listed below are the important particulars which you need to check in the scorecard: –

The year and month for the Test must be accurate. For MAT 2020 Candidates, it can be “FEBRUARY 2020.” You should match the registration number displayed on the scorecard with that mentioned in your MAT 2020 admit card. Check for the accuracy of every personal detail on the scorecard – Name, Gender, Father’s Name, Date Of Birth, Category, Mother’s Name, all should be correctly mentioned to avoid any future issues. You should check if the scorecard consists of the percentile of all the five subjects right from Language, Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, Data Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, and Indian & Global Environment. In the scorecard check if there is mentioned the composite score and percentile. Finally, just check for the validity date of your scorecard, which is one year from the date of your MAT exam result. For example, if you have appeared for the MAT exam in the month of February 2020, then your scorecard is valid until February 2021 for the admission purposes.

MAT Exam 2020 Result on SMS

Candidates also have an option to retrieve their results of the MAT 2020 Exam via SMS. For this just visit the official website again and choose there “Result on SMS” option and then type an SMS in the following manner: MATS FORM NO. DOB (DDMMYY) and then send it to 54242. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number.

How to receive the MAT 2020 Scorecard

One can easily retrieve their MAT 2020 Scorecard for future reference. All the candidates just need to follow these simple steps to download their scorecard. Candidates can download their scorecards using their 6 digit Registration Form Number and 9 digits Roll No. from the AIMA website very easily.

AIMA also sends to all its candidates, their scorecards by normal post, and that is done by the last week of February or March. In any case, if you don’t receive your scorecard by post, you can easily make a request for the issue of a duplicate scorecard which can be made soon after the 15th of March 2020.

Getting the duplicate scorecard

If you make the request for the issue of the duplicate scorecard within the first 45 days of declaration of the results, the candidate will not be charged any money for the duplicate scorecard.

The duplicate scorecard can be obtained through an easy process by sending certain documents to AIMA.

Firstly, the candidates need to write an application on a plain paper requesting a duplicate Score Card. Along with the application, the candidate needs to submit the following documents:

Photocopy of the lower half of the admit card, which was handed over to the candidate at the test centre at the time of examination, duly signed by the invigilator Some government identity proof

Candidates need to submit the required documents and the application together in a self-addressed envelope having: –

A size of 24 cms x 12 cms approximately

Candidate’s address written in bold letters

Postage stamp of rupees 40 affixed on the envelope

Candidates need to send their documents on the address provided below in order to get the duplicate scorecard:

Manager- CMS

All India Management Association

Management House

14, Institutional Area

Lodhi Road

New Delhi- 110003

