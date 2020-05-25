Final Placement Report for the batch of 2017-19 at IIM Indore

IIM Indore successfully concluded its placement season for its 2017-19 batch with 607 candidates of which 440 were PGP students, 96 were Dual Degree students, and 71 were PGP Mumbai students.

The season saw new records as the highest salary offered to the students saw a 40 percent increase as compared to the previous year.

The final placement season witnessed the participation of a homogeneous mix of 200+ regular and first-time recruiters which reflects reaffirmation of the faith in the institution.

Highest International CTC offered stood at INR 89.25 lakhs per annum

The highest international CTC offered to the students at the final placement season of the batch of 2017-19 at IIM Indore stood at a whopping amount of INR 89.25 lakhs per annum while the highest domestic CTC offered at the campus was INR 40.5 lakhs per annum.

The average CTC of the batch stood at INR 20.79 lakhs per annum, which saw a 14 percent hike as compared to the previous year. The median CTC witnessed during the placement season was INR 19.4 lakhs per annum.

The average top 100 CTC was calculated at INR 28.47 lakhs per annum while the average of the top 50 salaries offers on the campus during this placement season was calculated at INR 30.04 lakhs per annum.

Consulting and Finance were the most sought-after domains at IIM Indore

27 percent of the total number of students at IIM Indore chose Consulting domain for this placement season. This placement season witnessed the presence of legacy recruiters like Avalon Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, Bain Capability Centre, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, McKinsey and many more. There was a significant increase in the number of new recruiters like Everest group and Vector Consulting.

Followed by Consulting, Finance was the second most sought-after domain for this final placement season at IIM Indore with 26 percent students opting for Finance. Finance roles offered by the companies comprised of roles including front and middle office investment banking, commercial & retail banking, asset and wealth management and financial analytics & risk management.

Finance domain saw active participation by major recruiters like Axis Bank, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Max Life Insurance, Nomura, Royal Bank of Scotland, Yes bank and many others that recruited in large numbers.

Aditya Birla Sun Life, DHFL Pramerica, Shriram Life Insurance were some of the key recruiters in the insurance sector.

22 percent of the batch of 2019 bagged offers in the Sales and Marketing sector. Giants across all the sectors like Automobile, consumer durables, FMCG and Pharmaceuticals offered roles in the sectors like sales, product management, online and offline marketing, to name a few.

The institute’s regular recruiters like Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited, Asian Paints, Cipla, Britannia, Dabur, Dolcera, ITC, Panasonic, PUMA, Raymond and many others continued their relationship with the institution by offering opportunities to the students at IIM Indore.

15 percent of the students at IIM Indore bagged opportunities in several General Management and Leadership programs across the major industry giants this placement season.

Airtel, Amazon, American Express, PayTM, JSW group, MakeMyTrip, Reliance Industries, Tata communications were some of the major recruiters for this domain. Operations and HR roles were offered by MNCs like Aditya Birla Retail, Essel group, Cipla, Godrej & Boyce, ICICI Bank, Jaguar Land Rover, Whirlpool and Vishal Mega Mart, to name a few.

IT domain witnessed a surge in the number of offers as 10 percent of the total number of students of the batch of 2019 accepted the roles in the IT domain.

This placement season saw the participation of leading firms like Google, Hindustan Unilever, HP, Hexaware, IBM, Infosys, L&T Infotech and many others. Analytics domain saw active participation from industry leaders such as American Express, General Electric, Latent View Analytics, MAQ Software, and ZS Associates, to name a few.

41 percent of students came from Premier Institutes

41 percent of the batch at IIM Indore had come from premier institutes like IITs, NITs, BITS, etc. The batch had 40 percent female ratio, which shows the diversity and equality on campus. A major chunk of students had come from educational backgrounds like CS/IT, Mechanical, Electronics and Electrical.

50 percent of the MBA candidate had a previous work experience of which 42 percent had worked for 1-2 years, 32 had worked for less than a year, 19 percent had worked for 2-3 years, and 7 percent had worked for more than 4 years.

