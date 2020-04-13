Best MBA colleges in India for International Business

MBA in International Business is objective oriented course helping working professional and aspirants to get prepare for the foreign trade management and increasing the exports and imports by generating, analysing and conducting research.

The focus is to develop capable workforce in India to have practical knowledge about the changing international business. This will allow them to analyse the impact of changing international market. Undergoing MBA in International Business can benefit students in many ways like-

Prepare students for the management, trade and business purpose

Post course, students will secure promising job in different sectors

Course will allow students to earn advance knowledge of international business at the global level

Management colleges in India offer MBA in international business in both part time and full time. Both working professionals and aspirants can take up this course. We now list down top colleges in India for MBA in International Business-

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade- Delhi-

Popularly known as IIFT Delhi, it is the most repute college in India offering MBA in International Business. Students will need to under the IIFT Entrance Test conducted by the university followed by the personal interview. Established in 1963 by the Government of India, IIFT was conferred the status of Deemed University in 2002. IIFT was ranked 4th position by Competitive Business School in 2019. It is the foundational course for developing competent cadre of business executives to meet country’s requirement in international business.

CMS Business School-

This leading business school in Bangalore offers MBA in International Business with global perspective. CRISIL S&P Company B-School Grading rated CMS Business School A in KA. Furthermore, it also got ISO 9001:2008 certified by TUV Rhineland for quality management. For full-time MBA program, students need to undergo entrance test before the admission process begins.

Symbiosis Institute of International Business-

Established in the year 19992, Symbiosis International University is the leading college offering MBA in International Business. Approved by NAAC-A, SIIB is awarded as the Best College in India for All India Program by the United Nations. The institute is known for 100% placement record in all sectors including Banking, IT, Consulting, and others.

Institute of Management Studies, Varanasi–

Part of Banaras Hindu University, the Institute of Management Studies was established in the year 1968. Approved by AICTE and UGC, the college adopts practical method of teaching for students to learn in-depth of International Business. Admission is based completely on CAT conducted by IIMs. For international student, GMAT or TOEFL is important entrance exam. BHU was ranked among the top 40-B Schools in NIRF MHRD ranking 2019.

SRM- Lucknow-

Established in the year 2009, SRM Business School is the leading college in India and is approved by All India Council for Technical Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India and it got affiliated to Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU). Students undergoing MBA in International Business program undergo internships with top companies. In addition, guest lectures, industry visits and other activities take place. The course help students to understand how international business work.

UPES- Dehradun

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun is the number one private institute listed by Outlook-ICARE 2019. Established in 2003, the university got approval from BCI, AIU and NAACUGC. The MBA in international business course is offered under distance learning for making you an exceptional international business management professional. The program is designed by industry experts and is best for working professionals. In this 2 yrs. course, you will engage in demonstrating effective application capabilities of their conceptual understanding of international business environment, having local and global perspective, developing analytical skills, etc.

SIMSR- Mumbai

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management studies and Research is one of the reputed B-Schools in India. Established in the year 1981, it got the autonomous status granted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The MBA in International Business course is full time 2yrs course. The course here is designed to offer complete knowledge about different business verticals including automobiles, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, digital institutions etc. Student applying for this course need to appear for either of the any entrance test including CAT, XAT, CMAT and GMAT.

Fortune Institute of International Business-

Established in the year 1995, Fortune Institute of International Business in New Delhi offers AICTE approved PGFPM courses for 2 yrs. With high- class faculty and infrastructure, students get in-depth learning experience about International Business. The program majorly focuses on business strategy, leadership and change in management. A minimum 50 percentile in CAT/MAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA is required.

Launched in 2006, the International Business programme in MDI is designed under the ESCP Europe Business School, ranked 2nd in Europe. Accredited with NBA and approved by AICTE, the 2 yrs. of full time course is designed to prepare students with the challenges in international business. Moreover, this Gurgaon based campus offers the second phase of lecture in ESCP Europe at the Paris, Berlin, Madrid, London* campuses. Students need to appear for CAT and GD/PI admission process.

SJSOM IIT Bombay-

Shailesh. J Mehta IIT Bombay offers MBA in international business to develop managers for integrated understanding of business functions. The curriculum is designed to achieve optimum balance of Knowledge building, Perspective giving and Skill building courses. Students here are given maximum exposure to international business scenario and open opportunities of learning about different aspects of the industry.

UBS Punjab-

USB Punjab got recognition from the University Grants Commission under Special Assistance Program. The MBA course in International Business covers essential aspects of the global business scenario. USB has strong tie-up with top companies to offer 100% placement. Students get admission through merits in CAT and GD/PI.

BIMTECH –

Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida was established in 1988 and is known for its infrastructure and top-quality education. The college has international academic tie-ups with several leading European American and Asian Centres of Management Education. The AICTE approved course is available for students having scored good percentile in CAT 2020/GMAT and XAT.

