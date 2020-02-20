IMT Hyderabad PGDM Selection Process 2020: Check here for Cut-offs, Important Dates, Final Weightage and FAQs

The Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad is the youngest of the IMT group of institutions offering PGDM or MBA equivalent programmes. Established in 2011, IMT Hyderabad has managed to establish itself as a distinguished B-school in South India with its effective curriculum and splendid placement opportunities.

IMT Hyderabad has three PGDM programs to offer: PGDM General, PGDM Finance and PGDM Marketing. The Post Graduate Diploma in Management or PGDM course is a top program to which many MBA aspirants apply every year.

Important Dates- PGDM Admissions 2020

Campus Online Application Opens 1st February 2020 Campus Online Application Closes 22nd February 2020 Shortlist Announcement By the First week of March 2020 (Tentative) Common & Campus Personal Interview Dates February and March 2020 Declaration of Final Merit List By the First week of April 2020 (Tentative) Declaration of Waitlist (if applicable) By the third week of April 2020 Commencement of Course 20th June 2020

Note- The Common Application process is now closed. Applicants are required to apply for IMT Hyderabad campus separately by visiting the official website- www.imthyderabad.edu.in

PGDM 2020 Admissions Quick Facts

Seats Available – 240

– 240 Application Fee – Rs. 2000 (Non-Refundable)

– Rs. 2000 (Non-Refundable) Age Limit – Not listed

– Not listed Scores Accepted– CAT, XAT, CMAT and GMAT.

Previous Year IMT Hyderabad Cut-off

CAT 2019 – 70 percentile

70 percentile XAT- 70 percentile

70 percentile CMAT- 90 percentile

PGDM Selection Process:

What are the shortlisting factors for Personal Interview?

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise (GE) and the Personal Interview (PI) round based on any of the following valid management entrance test scorecards.

CAT 2019

XAT 2020

CMAT 2020

GMAT (January 1st, 2016 – February 28, 2020)

Applicants can submit more than one test score. Only the best scorecard will be considered for the final selection.

Final Selection Process

The shortlisted applicants are required to attend the compulsory GE-PI round to be eligible for final selection consideration. The following parameters will determine an applicant’s final selection.

The best score amongst CAT/XAT 2020/GMAT/CMAT.

Academic Performance- Class 10th, 12th and Bachelor’s Degree

The quality, Reputation and Ranking of the undergraduate College or University.

Performance in the GE-PI rounds.

The duration and quality of the work experience.

The merit of the applicants and campus cut-off score.

Final Selection Weightage Component

A cumulative average score of multiple components will decide the final shortlisting of the candidates. The final weightage component is as follows.

CAT/XAT/GMAT/CMAT Percentile or Score 35% Academic Score and Quality of the Undergraduate Institute 35% Work Experience (Quality+Duration) 10% Personal Interview Performance 20% Total 100%

GE-PI Interview Cities

Applicants will have the option to choose the date and venue for the interview round while filling out the Personal Interview Schedule Form. The candidate will be called to attend the Interview round at the centre/venue which he/she has selected in the Interview form.

Important FAQs- Selection Process

Will there be sectional cut-off while shortlisting candidates for the GE-PI round?

There is no separate sectional cut-off when it comes to the selection of candidates. IMT Hyderabad will shortlist applicants based on the aggregate scores and percentile of the management entrance tests.

How to submit CAT/XAT/CMAT/GMAT scores?

The CAT 2019 and XAT 2020 scores will be provided to IMT Hyderabad by the testing agencies. Official GMAT score must be provided by GMAC for applicants receiving a final admission offer from IMT Hyderabad. The GMAT score must be updated by 15th March 2020 through the admission portal in order to process the application provisionally.

How to convert graduation CGPA into percentage?

Candidates must follow the university/college’s rule for conversion of CGPA into a percentage. Usually, the method of conversion is given in the final mark sheet/result.

How to calculate the percentage of 10th and 12th standard?

IMT Hyderabad requires all applicants to mention the aggregate percentage of marks for all subjects (including optional subjects) irrespective of the Board’s regulations. For example, if there were 7 subjects (including optional) in your board exam, you have to mention the aggregate of all 7 subjects, irrespective of the Board’s rules of not considering it.

Please note: IMT Hyderabad requires all candidates to follow this rule while calculating the marks of 10th and 12th standard percentage.

What is the selection process for International Applicants?

The International Admission process at IMT will begin around February 2020. The institute is yet to release the official notification.

To know more about IMT Hyderabad, join IMT Hyderabad PGDM Admissions 2020-22

