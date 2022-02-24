A holistic B-School transformation @ WeSchool

Focusing on harnessing a generation of non-conformist and innovative leaders, WeSchool offers multiple new-age programs. Located in the mega-metropolis, Mumbai & Bengaluru, WeSchool is a thriving hub of innovation, experimentation, and creation. The pedagogy at WeSchool is not centered on the traditional methods, rather a combination of modern tools, such as the innovation and leadership lab. Established in 1977, the school runs under the aegis of SP Mandali Trust. All full-time courses at Mumbai and Bengaluru campuses at WeSchool are approved by AICTE. It is an autonomous institute affiliated with the University of Mumbai. WeSchool has been ranked 19th overall in the private B-School category by Outlook Magazine. Additionally, according to NIRF rankings charted by the Government of India, WeSchool is among the top 75 B-Schools in India. Besides this, WeSchool has been ranked 26th nationally and 11th among private institutions by The Week.

Considering the changing dynamics of the industry, WeSchool offers class apart PGDM program, specializing in multiple evolving disciplines.

Some of these disciplines are:

– PGDM E-Business

– PGDM Business Design

– PGDM Healthcare

– PGDM Rural Management

– PGDM Retail Management

– PGDM Research and Business Analytics

– PGDM Media and Entertainment

The WeSchool offers multiple international partnerships, stressing the importance of global exposure in education. Some of the partners of WeSchool are Audencia Nantes, France, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark, Curtin University, Australia, Malardalen University, Sweden, among many others. The placement records of the WeSchool are testimony of its success. The highest CTC offered for the batch 2019-2021 accounted for 19.73 Lakh per annum. Whereas, the average CTC was at 8.8 lakh per annum. The top companies recruited on the campus were Nestle, Amazon, Morgan Stanley, JLL, Oracle, Abbott, DHL, Bluestar, Glenmark, Citi Group, among other luminaries from the industry.

WeSchool is now accepting admissions for its PGDM program in Mumbai and Bengaluru campuses. Candidates with a minimum of 50 percent marks in their undergraduate degree exam from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the same. One can apply through the official website of the WeSchool. The scores accepted by WeSchool are CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, and GMAT. One has to register their candidature through the WeSchool’s website. After filling in one’s credentials, they have to set a password. The email Id and password should be saved to log in to the portal. After verifying the email ID, one can sign in to their account and select the payment gateway to pay the fee. There are multiple payment options like net banking, wallet, or card. The application form fee is Rs.3500/- only. One should keep their documents handy like photograph, signature, and scorecard beforehand. After completing payment, one can see their application status, roll number, and form ID in their dashboard. After this, one can proceed to fill out their application form, the very first page of which is the identity information page. Post that, one has to fill in their program preferences.

It is important to note that this is a common portal for Mumbai and Bengaluru campuses. There are different programs for different courses, so one should check the cut-off of each program before declaring their preferences. For Mumbai, one can select up to 5 programs and for Bengaluru, one can select up to 4 programs. Post that, one has to select their GD/PI preference and provide elementary family details. After that one should enter their contact details. The next page thereon would be academic details and work experience, if any. One can also mention their accolades and achievements along with their skills. The last section is the entrance exam detail, where candidates must update their respective test scores. Once you save your form, the submit form button would be enabled. Post the submission, you would also be notified of the same through e-mail. The entire process is seamless, safe, and extremely user-friendly.

Set your goals right and anchor yourself towards excellence through the holistic platform of WeSchool. Apply Now!

To know more about WeSchool Mumbai join, [Official] Welingkar PGDM Mumbai Admissions 2022-24 [WeSchool] Mumbai | PaGaLGuY

To know more about WeSchool Bengaluru join, [Official] Welingkar PGDM Bengaluru Admissions 2022-24 [WeSchool] | PaGaLGuY

Read More