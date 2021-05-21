One of the Top B-School Landscape of the Country: All you need to know about GIM

Every individual plans their college life as intricately as one arranges one’s bookshelf. Like a stack of comedy aligned with a pile of drama, a student makes sure that every fun campus experience aligns with the severe aspects like pedagogy and placements. It is obvious to consider every aspect of campus before choosing the right college for one’s career. One aspect among these factors which remains a highlight while selecting a college of your choice is the locale of the campus. Because not only it offers a much-required recreational output and various opportunities that are available in and around the campus.

Nestled in the coastal respite and amid the lush greenery of the Konkan landscape, Goa Institute of Management boasts of many such vital aspects which make it a coming-of-age choice among many B-school aspirants in India. It has been consistently ranked among the top-15 private B-schools by leading publications like The Week, India Today, and Dalal Street. Led by the visionary guidance of the hon’ble director of the institute Dr. Ajit Parulekar, many holistic opportunities and experiences await the aspirants in the integrated campus of Goa Institute of Management. Some of the key features of the GIM campus are:

Campus Beauty

Nestled in the sprawling 50 acres vicinity of the Konkan Coast with the up-and-coming urban landscape of Goa as its backing, the campus is one of the most beautiful B-schools in India. Aside from scenic respites, the campus also offers all the opportunities that come with Goa’s bustling urban skyline. With the setup of manifold leading organizations and several startups, Goa has seen a myriad of options come on the way for students. From 24 x7 access to the library and computer lab to an all equipped hostel facility, the campus in itself is a treat to one’s eyes.

Ranking

GIM has consistently been charted among top B-Schools in India. NIRF survey conducted by the government of India has accredited 48th position to GIM among the b-schools in the country. Additionally, Outlook magazine has also placed GIM in 34th position in the list of the top private B-school in India. Whilst on The Week and The Business Today, GIM was accredited with the coveted rank of 23 and 26, respectively. GIM was ranked 14 *(private) & 30 (overall) by Business World in 2019. The esteemed Times Annual survey has also ranked GIM in the 38th position. Additionally, GIM is AICTE approved and has also found a place in The National Academic Depository, an initiative taken up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and The University Grant Commission.

Placements

The clear 100 per cent placement records at GIM are in itself a testimony of excellence that thrives on the campus. With the highest package going up to 25 LPA for PGDM- Healthcare management, the highest package for the general PGDM program was at 25.6 LPA. The average CTC was 11.72 LPA, and the students saw themselves drawn to sectors like consulting, manufacturing, BFSI, FMCG, among many others. Some of the top recruiters at GIM were Deloitte, Cognizant, Axis bank, IBM, Reliance Industries, among many others.

Extra-curricular Activities

The campus of GIM bustles with every kind of extra-curricular and co-curricular activity organized by the students. Students build up their interpersonal and intrapersonal skills by organizing events as a part of their student clubs. Some of the notable clubs that find the space on the campus are Brainvista- the quiz club of GIM, E-cell @GIM, Mecca the marketing club, Parigyan the data science society, Prayas the sports club, and Razzmatazz the cultural club, among many others.

Notable alumni

Any B-school gains its true testimonial through the success of its diverse alumni network. The thriving alumni base of GIM boasts of its nuanced pedagogy and detailed exposure. Varied individuals who find their alma mater in GIM are placed at the top-level positions in the reputed firms. Some notable ones are Mr. Amitabh Jha, Head HR at Tata Steel, Ms. Nandini Prasanna, Vice President of Deutsche Bank; and Mr. Puneet Mahajan, GE of Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis.

Global affiliation

Harbouring on the thought of providing a multinational and global approach towards industry-specific roles and integrating them in the curriculum, GIM has also successfully managed to tie up with numerous institutions of international repute to provide an enhanced pedagogy to its students. Some of these leading institutes are namely Catolica Lisbon, LUT University Finland, and CUNEF Spain.

Diversity

Witnessing people that come from every part and every walk of life, the GIM campus is the leading hub of diversity in the nation. Therefore, manifold international students also attend the b-school, making the campus a hotspot for integrating cultural identities and personal experiences.

These and many more factors thereon become a beckoning call for the individuals aspiring a career in management to dive into the comprehensive space of GIM to kick start their career.

To know more about GIM, Join: Goa Institute of Management (GIM) 2021-23 Admissions Helpdesk (Official)

