All You Need to Know About MDIM Admissions to PGDM 2022-24

Management Development Institute Murshidabad (MDIM) is one of the premium B-schools in India. MDIM offers programs ranging from Post Graduate Diploma in Management(PGDM), Management Development Program, and Certificate Program in Management domains. With the core value of Accountability, Transparency and Trust, MDIM focuses on creating thought leaders and change-masters. And in this process of transforming the individuals by instilling in them the analytic skills and leadership mindset, MDIM has opened their applications for the two-year full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management for the batch of 2022-24. This PGDM course is offered with specializations in Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management and Supply Chain Management.

Key Highlights and USPs of PGDM @ MDIM

Accreditation and Awards

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. Since its inception, MDIM has made significant all-around progress in the past years. MDIM received A** (A double star) grading at National Level and A*** (A triple star) grading at State Level from the premier rating agency CRISIL for the year 2021- 22. We also had the privilege of being instituted as one of the members of the prestigious Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA) for a period of five years, effective from April 2019 to March 2024. MDIM has been felicitated with the prestigious Business World Top Education Brands Award-2020 in the category of ‘Excellence and Innovation in Management. The event marked the entry of MDI Murshidabad into the “Elite Club of Business World-Top Education Brands”. MDIM is also recognized by the NHRDN-Shine.com B-School ranking survey as the best emerging B-School in India.

All of these awards and recognitions are a testimony to the exceptional level of academic excellence.

Scholarship and Freeship

Special scholarship and freeship schemes are available for the North-East students to pursue PGDM. MDIM students also can apply for SBI Scholar Loan and any other education loan through the Vidya Lakshmi portal.

Stellar Faculty

The professors are renowned and experienced in the field of Management with unique teaching pedagogy and a strong emphasis on research and innovation in their specialized area. For this reason, MDIM offers integrated research opportunities at the Centre for AI and ML, Case Research Centre and Centre for Agri-Business & Food Processing.

Placement and Average Package

The median package of MDI Murshidabad is 8 LPA, according to the Final Placement Report of 2021. With an almost 27% increase in recruiters, MDIM has over 75 active recruiters from some of the leading companies such as ICICI Bank, SBI General, PwC, KPMG and many more.

Exquisite Infrastructure

One of the most attractive aspects of the MDIM is the Bloomberg Finance Lab which accords with its state-of-art campus. The lab provides an adequate facility to conceptualize and transform theory into practice by exploring the dynamic field of research with real-time data access. Along with this, MDIM has an exceptional library with a collection of around 14,075 books (Print) + 400 (eBook) predominantly related to management and related disciplines. The Library holds a rich collection of printed as well as electronic resources, which include books, ebooks, journals, databases, audio-visual materials, e-journals, etc. The Campus is well equipped with sports and rejuvenation activities.

Admission Criteria 2022

The candidates should be able to furnish a valid score of CAT 2021.

The candidates must have at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in both X and XII.

The candidate must have a minimum 3 year’s Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in any discipline from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. The Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent. Candidates appearing for the final examination for the Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent examination) and completing all requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree by 30th June 2022 can also apply, subject to furnishing evidence to that effect latest by 1st October 2022

Foreign / OCI/ PIO/ Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries applicants can be considered for admission on the basis of their valid GMAT scores. Applicants have to apply online by visiting the MDIM website.

Shortlisting of candidates for the selection process will be done on the basis of the details provided in the application form and their CAT 2021 scores. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the selection process at a centre in one of the following cities: Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. Centres other than Kolkata and Gurugram are tentative. The selection process may also be conducted online, for which the intimation will be given to the shortlisted candidates in advance.

Fee Structure

The total fee for two year PGDM Program is INR 12,19,000, which includes boarding, lodging and medical insurance charges. The total amount of INR 12,19,000 can be paid in six instalments. The schedule of payments will be communicated to all successful candidates.

Important Dates for Admissions 2022

The candidates need to fill up the online application form of MDI Murshidabad and pay the application fee of INR 1,180 (inclusive of GST @18%). The last day of the Application is 11th February 2022, 5.00 PM.

Apply Now!

