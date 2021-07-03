Holistic Development with JK Business School’s PGDM Programme

Gurgaon is one of the fastest growing and commercialised cities in the country. With the multi- national setting and more than 500 MNCs in the city, it is one of the largest corporate hubs of the country. With the industries booming, the educational sector too keeps up its pace to match the supply and demand of the recruiters. The idea is very simple. To have educational institutes right where the recruiters are providing great practical exposure to the things you are learning in a classroom and also greater job opportunities in the area where you have received your formal education from.

This in return, has also promoted a healthy competition between the educational institutes in Gurgaon. With new colleges opening and trying to create a name for their students in the market place, the slightly older institutes constantly look at developing and keeping up their curriculum with the industry demands. This has led to a collective growth of all the colleges and at the same time the quality of the students has only been getting better.

Amongst all the institutes in this industry heavy city, JK Business School (JKBS), one of Asia’s top industry anchored B- Schools (ASSOCHAM) has created quite the impression. Posting phenomenal numbers in terms of the recruitments and also making sure that the standard of living for the students is never compromised upon, JKBS has a more holistic approach towards the development of its students. When it comes to competition, JKBS looks to secure the top spots in all the aspects.

JK Business School (JKBS), is a member of JK organisation (one of the leading private sector groups in India) with a great history of contribution to Indian business through diverse industries and initiatives in the field of education. JKBS was established in the year 2006 in Gurgaon (Haryana) to train the fresh graduates in the field of management. JKBS was set up amidst the advent and influx of information technology and new emerging models of business. JK Business School (JKBS) is working towards equipping the future business leaders and rendering them capable of responding to challenges in the emerging markets. Industry-Institute-Interface is an important ingredient in their training process.

JKBS has been consistently awarded as the top Business School in India year after year; JKBS is ranked amongst top 40 B-Schools in India. It secured 3rd rank in Top B-Schools of Eminence survey by GHRDC- CSR; got 23rd Rank in Top Private B-Schools in India by Education World Ranking; it was Top 38th Private Business School in Business World Ranking; it was awarded among Top 10 Best Global Institutes for Marketing Programs by The Knowledge Review and was recognized as an Outstanding B-School with Best Infrastructure in 17th World Education Summit organized by Elets Technomedia. It is indeed one of the most preferred PGDM institutes for management aspirants in Gurugram.

JK Business School has established its credibility in the market not only for its flagship PGDM program but for its BBA program too. The Global Human Resource Development Centre has awarded JKBS 11th Rank in India and the Rising Star Award in the year 2020 for exceptional performance for BBA education. While the PGDM at JKBS is approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India; the BBA program is affiliated to Gurugram University, a State University of Govt. of Haryana.

The PGDM course of JKBS is one of the best offered by any educational institute in the region.

Following is the course curriculum for six trimesters spread over 2 years–

Trimester 1 covers- Financial Reporting, Statements and Analysis, Business Analytics, Managerial Economics, Management Perspective, Marketing Management, Computer Application for Business and Business Communication

covers- Financial Reporting, Statements and Analysis, Business Analytics, Managerial Economics, Management Perspective, Marketing Management, Computer Application for Business and Business Communication Trimester 2 covers- Organisational Behaviour, Business Analytics-2, Economic Environment of Business, and in-depth studies of Financial and Marketing Management, Production and Operational Management, Human Resource Management and Innovation and Entrepreneurship

covers- Organisational Behaviour, Business Analytics-2, Economic Environment of Business, and in-depth studies of Financial and Marketing Management, Production and Operational Management, Human Resource Management and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Trimester 3 Covers- Financial Management-2, Managerial Skills for Effectiveness, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability, Marketing Research and Strategic Management

Covers- Financial Management-2, Managerial Skills for Effectiveness, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability, Marketing Research and Strategic Management Trimester 4 includes a Summer Internship Project and in-depth study of Project Management

includes a Summer Internship Project and in-depth study of Project Management Trimester 5 includes core studies of Legal Environment of Business and 6 electives

includes core studies of Legal Environment of Business and 6 electives Trimester 6 includes a Final Research project and a study of 3 elective subjects

Details of the above are available on the JKBS website.

Limited seats are available for admission against withdrawal only. Admission is closing soon for PGDM 2021-23. For more information visit on JK Business School website, click here.

There are a number of electives provided that a Student can prefer to choose in the latter 4 Trimesters-

List of Available Subjects for Electives in Trimester 3-

Sales & Distribution Management

Consumer Behaviour

Digital Marketing and Analytics

Supply Chain and Logistics Management

Management Simulation Games

Management Accounting for Decision Making

List of Available Subjects for Electives in Trimester 4-

Business Forecasting

Marketing of Services

Integrated Marketing Communication

Financial Derivatives

Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management

Merger, Acquisition & Corporate Restructuring

Employee Engagement and Performance Management

Cross-Cultural Management

Outsourced Manufacturing and Global Supply Chain

Banking and Financial Markets

Continuous Quality Improvement: Tools and Techniques

Customer Relationship Management

List of Available Subjects for Electives in Trimester 5-

Product and Brand Management

Retail Management

Wealth Management

Risk Management

International Finance

Management of Financial Services

Corporate Tax Planning

Industrial Relations & Welfare Management'(compensation)

Lean Supply Chain

Operations and Supply Chain Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Innovation and Start-up Policy

List of Available Subjects for Electives in Trimester 6-

Decision Support System for Managers

Skills For Business Negotiations And Marketing Strategies

Cooperatives and Producer Companies

New Product Development

Applied Natural Language Processing

Decision Making under Uncertainty

When it comes to placements, JKBS has always posted great numbers. There are a number of companies visit JKBS for campus hiring. 20% of the students from class of PGDM 2021 were placed with Big four companies. Earnest & Young, PWC, Aditya Birla Group, BYJUS, JK Tech, Raymonds, Berger Paints, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, BigBasket, Jio, Amazon, HP, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia, Samsung, Decathlon actively recruit from JKBS. The last placement cycle saw majority of the students being recruited in the Marketing and Finance sectors. The highest campus placement domestic and international for 2021 are 16 Lakhs PA and 24 Lakhs PA respectively with over 80 companies offering placements to the college students. There were a number of international recruiters as well providing healthy offers to the students. The summer internships as well saw great numbers with 100 percent paid internships being provided to the students. The students have been able to bag excellent placements due to carefully mapped sessions for the soft skills training and extra sessions and certifications provided to students through Linkedin Learning and POAB (Program Outcome Assessment Board) Assessments. Above all, the unique learning philosophy of JKBS has always been three pronged which they call ‘The JKBS Tri-Edge’ – the three pillars of knowledge namely Tech Savvy Curriculum, Strong Industry Interface and Beyond Academics Activities.

With a fully residential college, JKBS encourages students to experience hostel living to become more responsible and independent. With separate hostels for boys and girls fully equipped with all the amenities of in-house mess, wi-fi, canteen and laundry, there is a healthy and secure environment promoted in the hostel.

Infrastructure of college holds very much importance especially when it comes to providing various facilities to the students for education and health purposes. College is basically like a second home to the students, a place where they can identify themselves, shape their career and have the expert guidance to walk on the right path. JK Business School- the Top PGDM College of Gurugram, clearly understands the importance of infrastructure in the students and faculty life and have provided all sorts of facilities that will be beneficial for their career. There are a number of clubs and committees in the college catering to all the hobbies of the students and also making sure that the development is not just limited to the classrooms.

Hence, JK Business School proves to be one of the top Business Schools in the country. The PGDM course offered by the school makes sure that every student has the knowledge as per the industry demands but at the same time can also learn about specific niche subjects of their own choice via the medium of electives.

Admissions are closing soon for PGDM 2021-23. For more information on JK Business School, click here.

Read More