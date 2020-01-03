WBSHFWS Public Health Manager Recruitment 2020: Apply for 34 Vacancies on wbhealth.gov.in

WBSHFWS Public Health Manager Recruitment 2020

The West Bengal State Health for Family and Welfare Society (WBSHFWS) has published the notification No-SHFWS/2019/198 for the 34 Public Health Managers opening at its official site – wbhealth.gov.in.

According to the recruitment notification, the association has begun the online application process at its official gateway. The registration window will remain open till 17 January 2020. To apply for 34 vacancies, an applicant must be Graduate in Dental/Nursing or Master’s Degree in the subjects referenced in the notice. Aspirants can apply for the process through online mode only.

Notification Summary

Date of Notification Jan 3, 2020 Notification No. SHFWS/2019/198, Date 23-12-2019 Post Name Public Health Manager No. of Vacancies 34 posts Application Form Start date: 30th December 2019 Submission of Application (Fee Closing Date): 13th January 2020 Full Submission Last Date Jan 17, 2020 Official URL wbhealth.gov.in City Kolkata, West Bengal Date of Exam: Not Yet Declared Pay · Public Health Manager Posts: Rs. 25000/- Registration Fee · Reserved Category Candidates: Rs. 50/- · General Category Candidates: Rs. 100/- Online by Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking /eChallan Recruitment Process · Merit List, · Computer Test, · Written Test and Interview

Age limit:

Aspirants’ age must not exceed 40 years as on 01 January 2019. Further age relaxation and other details can be accessed on the official website of WBSHFWS.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must possess graduation degree in Dental/Nursing or post-graduation in Life Science (Life Science: Botany, Zoology, Human Physiology, Micro-Biology, Biochemistry, Bio-Technology, Bioinformatics)/Master Degree in Economics) or,

Graduation in Social Science with a Master’s in Public Health/Community Health/Preventive and Social Medicine or,

Graduation in any order with an MBA in Human Resource/Health Care.

How to Apply

All the interested and qualified individuals can apply online to the post through the official application form (https://www.wbhealth.gov.in) in the prescribed format by the board with full application submission till 17th January 2020.

Also read, WBHFWS Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="Nuhm Recruitment 2020 | Public Health Manager Recruitment 2020 | West Bengal Nuhm Recruitment 2020 |" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRecOPaSDjU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More