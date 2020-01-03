IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply for 25 Vacancies on iocl.com

IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

The corporation has uploaded the application, notification and other formants to be attached with the application at its official portal, as per the IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification that was released.

A Maharatna and government of India Undertaking, The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released the notification No. RD-2020 dtd 04-01-2020 in Grade A on 03-01-2020 for the 25 Medical Officers Vacancies. This information is available on its official website, iocl.com

Important dates and Job information-

Date of Notification – 4 January 2020

Submission Last Date – 31 January 2020

Official URL – https://iocl.com/

City – New Delhi

State – Delhi

Country – India

Organization – Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Educational Qualification – PG diploma, Post Graduate

Functional – Medical

Late Submission Date for offline application – January 31, 2020

Likely communication date regarding Personal Interviews – February second week, 2020

Likely Personal Date interview at Guwahati and New Delhi – February third week, 2020

Age Limit –

Medical Officers (Grade A) – 35 years

Age relaxation for candidates for SC/ST/OBC in upper age limit, as per the Government Norms

Application Fee –

General, EWS, OBC – Rs.300/-

SC/ST/PwBD/EXM Candidates – Nil

(Payment should be done online through SBI e-collect)

Posts Available –

Gynaecology and Obstetrics – 7

General Physician – 5

General Surgeon – 2

Pathology – 1

Paediatrics – 6

Orthopaedic – 1

Anaesthesia – 3

Also read, IOCL Barauni Trade and Technician Apprentice DV Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Indian Oil Panipat Refinery Recruitment 2019-20 | IOCL Recruitment 2020 | Employments Point" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/47DzyNteYJ4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More