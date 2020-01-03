IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply for 25 Vacancies on iocl.com
The corporation has uploaded the application, notification and other formants to be attached with the application at its official portal, as per the IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification that was released.
A Maharatna and government of India Undertaking, The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released the notification No. RD-2020 dtd 04-01-2020 in Grade A on 03-01-2020 for the 25 Medical Officers Vacancies. This information is available on its official website, iocl.com
Important dates and Job information-
- Date of Notification – 4 January 2020
- Submission Last Date – 31 January 2020
- Official URL – https://iocl.com/
- City – New Delhi
- State – Delhi
- Country – India
- Organization – Indian Oil Corporation Limited
- Educational Qualification – PG diploma, Post Graduate
- Functional – Medical
- Late Submission Date for offline application – January 31, 2020
- Likely communication date regarding Personal Interviews – February second week, 2020
- Likely Personal Date interview at Guwahati and New Delhi – February third week, 2020
Age Limit –
- Medical Officers (Grade A) – 35 years
- Age relaxation for candidates for SC/ST/OBC in upper age limit, as per the Government Norms
Application Fee –
- General, EWS, OBC – Rs.300/-
- SC/ST/PwBD/EXM Candidates – Nil
(Payment should be done online through SBI e-collect)
Posts Available –
- Gynaecology and Obstetrics – 7
- General Physician – 5
- General Surgeon – 2
- Pathology – 1
- Paediatrics – 6
- Orthopaedic – 1
- Anaesthesia – 3
