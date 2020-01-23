DHFWS Bankura Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Apply for 21 Multiple Vacancies on wbhealth.gov.in

DHFWS Bankura Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020

District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Bankura is looking for eligible candidates to fill various vacancies. The notification was released on 21st January 2020 and candidates can check the recruitment details on the official website which is website-wbhealth.gov.in. The last date to submit the application through speed post is 20th February 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should note the following vacancies released by DHFWS:

There is 01 post for Medical Officer

There are 03 posts for staff nurse

There is 01 post for Lab Technician

There is 01 post for Lab Technician RNTCP

There is 01 post for senior treatment supervisor

There is 01 post for TBHV

There is 01 post for Dist. Consultant Monitoring

There is 01 post for Medical Social Worker

There are 02 posts for female shayika

There are 03 posts for Lab Technician – ICTC

There is one post for Technician Supervisor Blood bank

There is 01 post for Medical officer

There is 02 posts for Staff Nurse

There is 01 posts for Dist PPM Coordinator

There is 01 post for TBHV – Medical College

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have the following educational qualification for the relevant posts:

Post Name Educational Qualification Medical Officer Should have MBBS Degree from MCI recognized university Staff Nurse Should have GNM from the institute which is recognized by Indian Nursing Council Lab Technician Should be Higher Secondary – Science Stream Lab Technician RNTCP Should be Higher Secondary – Science Stream Senior Treatment Supervisor Should be graduate TBHV Should Be graduate Dist. Consultant Monitoring Should have degree in statistics with good score Medical Social Worker Should be graduate Shayika (Female Candidates) Should be Higher Secondary passed Lab Technician-ICTC Should be graduate in medical technology Technician Supervisor Blood Bank Should be 10+2 Passed with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology Science. Medical Officer MBBS Staff Nurse GNM

Keep visiting the official website, www.wbhealth.gov.in for more updates on the recruitment examination.

