DHFWS Bankura Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Apply for 21 Multiple Vacancies on wbhealth.gov.in
District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Bankura is looking for eligible candidates to fill various vacancies. The notification was released on 21st January 2020 and candidates can check the recruitment details on the official website which is website-wbhealth.gov.in. The last date to submit the application through speed post is 20th February 2020.
Vacancy Details:
Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should note the following vacancies released by DHFWS:
- There is 01 post for Medical Officer
- There are 03 posts for staff nurse
- There is 01 post for Lab Technician
- There is 01 post for Lab Technician RNTCP
- There is 01 post for senior treatment supervisor
- There is 01 post for TBHV
- There is 01 post for Dist. Consultant Monitoring
- There is 01 post for Medical Social Worker
- There are 02 posts for female shayika
- There are 03 posts for Lab Technician – ICTC
- There is one post for Technician Supervisor Blood bank
- There is 01 post for Medical officer
- There is 02 posts for Staff Nurse
- There is 01 posts for Dist PPM Coordinator
- There is 01 post for TBHV – Medical College
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have the following educational qualification for the relevant posts:
|Post Name
|Educational Qualification
|Medical Officer
|Should have MBBS Degree from MCI recognized university
|Staff Nurse
|Should have GNM from the institute which is recognized by Indian Nursing Council
|Lab Technician
|Should be Higher Secondary – Science Stream
|Lab Technician RNTCP
|Should be Higher Secondary – Science Stream
|Senior Treatment Supervisor
|Should be graduate
|TBHV
|Should Be graduate
|Dist. Consultant Monitoring
|Should have degree in statistics with good score
|Medical Social Worker
|Should be graduate
|Shayika (Female Candidates)
|Should be Higher Secondary passed
|Lab Technician-ICTC
|Should be graduate in medical technology
|Technician Supervisor Blood Bank
|Should be 10+2 Passed with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology Science.
|Medical Officer
|MBBS
|Staff Nurse
|GNM
Keep visiting the official website, www.wbhealth.gov.in for more updates on the recruitment examination.
