DHFWS Bankura Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Apply for 21 Multiple Vacancies on wbhealth.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    DHFWS Bankura Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 21 Multiple Vacancies on wbhealth.gov.in.

    DHFWS Bankura Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020
    DHFWS Bankura Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020

    District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Bankura is looking for eligible candidates to fill various vacancies. The notification was released on 21st January 2020 and candidates can check the recruitment details on the official website which is website-wbhealth.gov.in. The last date to submit the application through speed post is 20th February 2020.

    Vacancy Details:

    Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should note the following vacancies released by DHFWS:

    • There is 01 post for Medical Officer
    • There are 03 posts for staff nurse
    • There is 01 post for Lab Technician
    • There is 01 post for Lab Technician RNTCP
    • There is 01 post for senior treatment supervisor
    • There is 01 post for TBHV
    • There is 01 post for Dist. Consultant Monitoring
    • There is 01 post for Medical Social Worker
    • There are 02 posts for female shayika
    • There are 03 posts for Lab Technician – ICTC
    • There is one post for Technician Supervisor Blood bank
    • There is 01 post for Medical officer
    • There is 02 posts for Staff Nurse
    • There is 01 posts for Dist PPM Coordinator
    • There is 01 post for TBHV – Medical College

    Educational Qualification:

    Candidates should have the following educational qualification for the relevant posts:

    Post Name Educational Qualification
    Medical Officer Should have MBBS Degree from MCI recognized university
    Staff Nurse

     

    		 Should have GNM from the institute which is recognized by Indian Nursing Council
    Lab Technician Should be Higher Secondary – Science Stream
    Lab Technician RNTCP Should be Higher Secondary – Science Stream
    Senior Treatment Supervisor Should be graduate
    TBHV Should Be graduate
    Dist. Consultant Monitoring Should have degree in statistics with good score
    Medical Social Worker Should be graduate
    Shayika (Female Candidates) Should be Higher Secondary passed
    Lab Technician-ICTC Should be graduate in medical technology
    Technician Supervisor Blood Bank Should be 10+2 Passed with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology Science.
    Medical Officer MBBS
    Staff Nurse GNM

    Keep visiting the official website, www.wbhealth.gov.in for more updates on the recruitment examination.

    Also read, DHFWS Recruitment 2020.

