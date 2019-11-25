WBSHWS Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 17 Counsellor Posts on wbhealth.gov.in, Last Date to apply is 1st Dec

WBSHWS Recruitment 2019

WBSHWS (West Bengal State Health and Welfare Samiti) has invited applications for the posts of Counsellors on or before 1st December 2019. The candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for WBSHWS jobs notification. The candidates having graduation in social science with additional qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for the post. However, apart from the above-mentioned qualification, the candidates should have excellent interpersonal communication skills and also knowledge of MS Office and other computer skills required for office work.

Important dates:

Events Important dates Last date to submit the application 1st December 2019 Last date to pay the application fee 4th December 2019 Last date to submit the full application form 9th December 2019

Short job summary:

Notification WBSHWS Recruitment 2019 Notification date 25th November 2019 Last date to submit the application 1st December 2019 Official website https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/ City Kolkata State West Bengal Country India Educational qualification Graduate Functional Other functional areas

Vacancy details:

Name of the post – RMNCH + A Counsellors (Female candidates only).

Total posts – 17.

Educational qualification:

The candidate should have completed graduation in social science from a recognized institution. The candidate should also have excellent interpersonal communication skills knowledge of MS Office and other computer skills required for office work. The candidate should have Fluency in local languages both in writing and speaking.

Desirable qualification: master degree in social science from recognized institution.

Selection process:

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of academic qualification and work experience and will be called for the written exam. Preference will be given to the candidates having a higher qualification and higher experience in the relevant areas.

Age limit:

The candidates should possess the age limit of not exceeding 40 years of age (as on 1st January 2019).

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts with the department website on or before 1st December 2019.

