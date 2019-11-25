HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • WBSHWS Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 17 Counsellor Posts on wbhealth.gov.in, Last Date to apply is 1st Dec

    WBSHWS Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply online for 17 Counsellor Posts on wbhealth.gov.in by 1st Dec.

    WBSHWS Recruitment 2019

    WBSHWS (West Bengal State Health and Welfare Samiti) has invited applications for the posts of Counsellors on or before 1st December 2019. The candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for WBSHWS jobs notification. The candidates having graduation in social science with additional qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for the post. However, apart from the above-mentioned qualification, the candidates should have excellent interpersonal communication skills and also knowledge of MS Office and other computer skills required for office work.

    Important dates:

    Events Important dates
    Last date to submit the application 1st December 2019
    Last date to pay the application fee 4th December 2019
    Last date to submit the full application form 9th December 2019

    Short job summary:

    Notification WBSHWS Recruitment 2019
    Notification date 25th November 2019
    Last date to submit the application 1st December 2019
    Official website https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/
    City Kolkata
    State West Bengal
    Country India
    Educational qualification Graduate
    Functional Other functional areas

    Vacancy details:

    • Name of the post – RMNCH + A Counsellors (Female candidates only).
    • Total posts – 17.

    Educational qualification:

    The candidate should have completed graduation in social science from a recognized institution. The candidate should also have excellent interpersonal communication skills knowledge of MS Office and other computer skills required for office work. The candidate should have Fluency in local languages both in writing and speaking.

    Desirable qualification: master degree in social science from recognized institution.

    Selection process:

    The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of academic qualification and work experience and will be called for the written exam. Preference will be given to the candidates having a higher qualification and higher experience in the relevant areas.

    Age limit:

    The candidates should possess the age limit of not exceeding 40 years of age (as on 1st January 2019).

    The eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts with the department website on or before 1st December 2019.

