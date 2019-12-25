WBHFWS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 7 Physiotherapist posts on wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details Here

The West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Samiti (WBHFWS) has come out with the latest notification calling out eligible candidates for the post of Physiotherapist. Therefore, the eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website and fill the application form through a prescribed format on or before 17th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The last date of registration for WBHFWS recruitment is 8th January 2020 The last date to submit the application fee for the WBHFWS recruitment is 13th January 2020 The last date for submitting the online application is 17th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 7 vacancies for the post of Physiotherapist

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

In order to apply for the post of Physiotherapist in WBHFWS recruitment, the candidates should have a degree or Diploma in Physiotherapy. The candidates should also have an experience of 3 years and possess training in Leprosy activities. The candidates are also expected to have basic knowledge of computers.

AGE LIMIT

The candidates should be 21 years, and they should make sure that their age does not exceed more than 40 years

SALARY

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 25,000 per month

MODE OF SELECTION

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks obtained in the educational qualification as per the information submitted online. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for Computer Test and Interview

HOW TO APPLY FOR WBHFWS RECRUITMENT?

The interested candidates can visit the official website https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/ The candidates should check all the eligibility criteria and then fill the application form through a prescribed format available in the website The application process will start from 30th December 2019 and will end on 17th January 2020

The candidates should note that the application process is through online mode only, and they should carefully fill the application form as incomplete forms will not be accepted and the application might get cancelled.

