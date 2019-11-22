West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Samiti (WBHFWS) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 17 Councilor Posts at wbhealth.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

The West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Samiti has released vacancies for 17 counsellor post (female candidates only) the candidates who are interested and wish to apply to the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Samiti via an online procedure before or on 9th December 2019.

The West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Samiti is responsible for ensuring sanitation, public health and providing medical facilities to the citizens of West Bengal. About 80% of the medical services are provided by the state to the people. They also provide permanent ambulatory services. Emphasis is laid on ensuring standard public health. To know more you can check the official website @ www.wbhealth.gov.in

How to apply for the WBHFWS Recruitment 2019

Follow these steps mentioned below –

Go to the official website, wbhealth.gov.in The homepage will open. A sidebar will appear, in which there will be an option of e-governance. Click on the option This will open a new page, in which there will be multiple links and announcements to choose from. Click on the link which reads Recruitment 2019, counsellor post Fill the form Read the eligibility criterion carefully Enter the details carefully. Submit the form Download it and take a printout for future references.

Education qualification and age limit

The candidate needs to be a graduate from a recognized social science institute.

They need to possess good interpersonal and communication skills

Should be able to work with Microsoft office.

Basic computer skills are required for the office work

The candidates should be fluent in the local language. They should be able to write and speak fluently.

Master’s degree in social science from a recognized university is required.

This job is not for freshers. The candidates who wish to apply must have an experience of 2 years in the health sector or a social sector.

Age limit

Not exceeding 40 years.

Important details to remember

The application process begins on – 22nd November 2019, 11.00 AM

Last date for submission – 9th December 2019.

Mode – online

Type of job – government

Official website – www.wbhealth.gov.in

Number of posts available – 17

Only female candidates are required.

Some general instructions –

Keep yourself updated regarding the latest changes. Visit the official site and check for any new announcements regularly. Fill the form as soon as possible, before 9th Before applying, read the eligibility criterion, mentioned above, carefully. Enter the details in the form with utmost consciousness. If any kind of discrepancy is found, then your form will be rejected immediately. Re-check all the details before submitting the form. If you are going to submit the application on the 9th of December, you might face some issues. Thus, it is advisable to fill the form before. Provide a working email id, which you use frequently, as all the details regarding the interview program will be provided there.

West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Samiti (WBHFWS) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 17 Councilor Posts at wbhealth.gov.in

