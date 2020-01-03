Delhi Teacher Vacancy 2020: Application Process Started on dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Teacher Vacancy 2020

Delhi Service Selection Subordinate Board (DSSSB) has published the notification for enrollment to the postgraduate teacher posts in Delhi. The process for enrollment to these posts will begin from 14 January 2020.

The maximum age limit prescribed by the board is 36 years. The visitor faculties studying in Delhi will get age relaxation with specific conditions. 100 rupees should be paid as registration charges.

Reserved category and female candidates will be exempted from registration charges. The candidates will be chosen based on the skill test to be directed after Tier One and Tier 2 tests. The prospectus of the test can be found in the official notice.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/ .

Notification Summary

Recruitment Notification No.: F.1 (01)/DSSSB/P&P/2020/Advt./ 3085 Vacancy Notice No.: 02/2020 Vacancies: 710 Posts Vacancy Names: » 1. Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2. Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) Department: Directorate of Education Pay Scale: Rs. 9300-34800 + GP 4800/- (Group B) Job Location: Delhi Application Window: From 14 Jan to 13 Feb, 2020 Official Website: » www.delhi.gov.in » dsssbonline.nic.in » www.dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in

Vacancy Details

Post Code Post Names No. of Vacancies 19/20 07 PGT Biology (Male) 07 20/20 02 PGT Biology (Female) 02 21/20 PGT Chemistry (Male) 01 22/20 PGT Chemistry (Female) 02 23/20 PGT Commerce (Male) 31 24/20 PGT Commerce (Female) 32 25/20 PGT English (Male) 42 26/20 PGT English (Female) 56 27/20 PGT History (Male) 22 28/20 PGT Maths (Male) 46 29/20 PGT Maths (Female) 26 30/20 PGT Physics (Male) 22 31/20 PGT Physics (Female) 29 32/20 PGT Sanskrit (Female) 10 33/20 PGT Geography (Male) 35 34/20 PGT Punjabi (Female) 01 35/20 EVGC (Male) 198

Aspirants who want to apply for these posts can access the DSSSB official site dsssbonline.nic.in for the registration can be done in online mode only. Remember that applications sent by some other methods will be dismissed. One can find detailed information by downloading the advertisement available on the DSSSB website. The board will recruit a total of 710 PGT posts through this enrollment procedure.

<noscript><iframe title="DSSSB TEACHERS RECRUITMENT 2020, Qualification Details, Age limit,fee, Pay Scale, Syllabus Etc" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QkPrJMuIy8k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

