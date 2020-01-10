UPTET Answer Key 2019 to be Released on 13th Jan 2020 on updeled.gov.in

UPTET Answer Key 2019

The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj. Candidates appeared in the UPTET 2019 exam can download the answer key to be released on the official website of UPTET.

The answer key is expected to get released on 13th January 2020. The link for raising objections on the questions asked has already been activated on the official website of UPTET as per the notification released by the UPTET officials.

The board is trying to release the answer key on 13th January 2020, if failed then definitely it will get released on 14th January 2020. This has been made clear by an official from the Uttar Pradesh Education Board.

The official link to get more details on the UPTET 2019 exam and to download the UPTET Answer Key 2019 is www.updeled.gov.in .

Steps to download UPTET answer key 2019:

Visit the official web of UP Basic Education Board as mentioned above.

Click on the “answer keys” links for primary and upper primary papers on the homepage.

A PDF file will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the answer key for future use.

Candidates would be able to raise their objection if any against the answer key published till January 17, 2020. The final answer key will get released by the board on January 31, 2020. Candidates can connect with the authorities in case of any discrepancies at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

A total of 16 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET of which 10.68 for primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. The minimum qualifying score needed for UPTET 2019 is 60 per cent marks or 90 marks for general category candidates whereas 55 per cent or 82 marks for the reserved category candidates.

