UPTET Admit Card 2019 to be Release soon, Exam on 22nd December 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is an exam that is conducted to determine the eligibility of B.Ed. Degree holders for government teaching jobs. This exam is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEP), and after qualifying this test the candidates can apply for the following schools:

The schools that are under the State Government

The Schools that are aided by the State Government

The schools that are affiliated by the State Government or the Basic education Council or the Secondary Education Council

The schools that are affiliated to the National Education Board and those schools which have a no-objection certificate given by the State Government

ABOUT THE EXAM

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is a state-level examination. The medium of the language of the question paper is both Hindi and English. The mode of the examination is offline, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. Interested candidates can visit the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in for more information and other updates

IMPORTANT DATES

EXAM EVENTS IMPORTANT DATES ( TENTATIVE DATES) UPTET 2019 detailed notification 31st October 2019 Online application process 1st November 2019 Last date for the online application process 21st November 2019 Last date for the fee payment process 21st November 2019 Downloading of Admit card 12th December 2019 Examination date of UPTET 2019 22nd December 2019 Availability of the answer keys Within one week after the exam Results of UPTET 2019 21st January 2020

IMPORTANT EVENTS AFTER THE UPTET EXAMINATION

After the UPTET examination which is scheduled on the 22nd December 2019, there will be a release of the OMR sheet 2019 on the 24th December 2019. The candidates can also access the answer key of the UPTET examination from 26th December 2019.

The candidates can raise objections, if any, from 26th December till the 30th December 2019. However, the final release of the UPTET Answer key is 16th January 2020.

The UPTET result is scheduled on the 21st of January 2020, and the selected candidates can get the UPTET scoreboard and Certificate by the 21st of February 2020.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should have a Bachelor degree from a recognized University, and they should have passed or appearing B.Ed./ Diploma in Elementary education or any other related courses

The candidates should have a minimum of 50% marks or should be appearing in a 4-year integrated course

HOW TO APPLY?

Go through the online notification carefully. Complete the registration process and fill the application form with necessary information. Pay the application fee. Print the application form and keep a copy.

Stay connected with fellow students on Pagalguy for UPTET Recruitment 2019

UPTET Admit Card 2019 to be Release soon, Exam on 22nd December 2019 was last modified:

Read More