UPTET 2019 Answer Key to be Out on January 14 on updeled.gov.in

UPTET 2019 Answer Key

The UPTET 2019 answer keys to be releasing tomorrow by the UPTET. Candidates appeared in the UPTET 2019 exam can download the answer key released on the official website of UPTET.

UPTET 2019 examination was conducted in two shifts on January 8, 2020 by Uttar Pradesh State Education Board. The UPTET 2019 answer key is scheduled to be releasing on 14th January 2020.

Candidates must check the answer key released and apply for the corrections before January 17, 2020. Candidates can follow the below process of downloading the answer key.

The official website to download the provisional answer key and get more details on the examination is www.updeled.gov.in .

Steps to Download UPTET Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official site of the Exam Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh.

Click on the “UPTET 2019” on the home page.

Enter registration number and password.

Enter captcha image appearing on screen and login.

Check and download the PDF of UPTET answer key.

Save and print a copy for future reference.

The objection can be raised against the provisional answer key till January 17, 2020. Based on the objections raised, the final answer key will be released by January 31, 2020. The board has notified that the final results will be out on February 7, 2020.

A total of 16 lakh candidates had applied for the exam which was held in 3049 centres across the state. Total candidates applied at the primary stage are 5.6 lakh.

