UPTET Answer Key 2020 Released for Paper 1 & 2 on updeled.gov.in; Raise Objection by 17th Jan

UPTET Answer Key 2020

The UPTET 2020 answer key for both the papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) has been released by the Exam Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh. Candidates appeared in the UPTET 2020 exam can download the answer key released on the official website of UPTET.

The answer key has been released for both the papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2 for sets A, B, C, and D. Candidates would be needing their registration number and one-time password in order to download the UPTET Answer key 2020.

Captcha Code is also needed to be entered on the login ID for security purpose. Total number of candidates applied online for UPTET 2020 are 1600000. The exam was held in two sessions, paper 1 and paper 2.

The site to get more details on the UPTET exam and download the UPTET answer key 2020 is http://updeled.gov.in/ . Go through the following mentioned steps in order to check and download the UPTET answer key 2020.

Steps to download UPTET answer key 2020:

Visit the website of UPTET as mentioned above.

Click on the “UPTET Answer Key 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the answer key.

Check and download the UPTET Answer Key 2020.

Take a print of the UPTET 2020 Answer Key for the future reference.

The direct link to download the 2020 answer key is here, UPTET Answer Key 2020 – Direct Link.

Candidates can raise their objection if any against the answer key in the specific format mentioned in the website. The last date to raise the objection is 17th January 2020.

A fee of Rs. 500 to be paid for the objection raised. Based on the objection received, the board will released the final result on 7th February 2020.

