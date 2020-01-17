UPTET Answer key 2019: Raise Objection by Today end of the day on updeled.gov.in

UPTET Answer key 2019

The answer key of UPTET 2019 examination has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. Candidates appeared in the UPTET exam can download the answer key and also raise their objection in the specific format on the official website of UPTET.

The answer key was released on 14th January 2020. The deadline to submit the UPTET 2019 objection against the answer key is today, 17th January 2020. Candidates needs to provide appropriate representations in order to raise their objection against the answer key.

The fee to be paid by the candidates in order to raise their objection is Rs. 500. It is considered as a processing fee. The amount will get refunded to the candidates if the challenge is accepted by the examination board.

The site to get more details on the exam and to raise the objection against the UPTET answer key 2019 is www.updeled.gov.in.

Steps to Raise Objection Against UPTET answer key 2019:

Visit the UPTET official website as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Go to the home page and then scroll down and click on the link that reads, ‘U.P. Teacher Eligibility Test’ link.

Click on the ‘UPTET answer key objections’ link.

You will get a new page that will appear on the display screen.

Go to the link that reads, ‘Fill Answer Key Objection for Questions’

Enter your credentials and login.

Submit and print the objection raised.

The direct link to raise the objection is here, ‘Fill Answer Key Objection For Questions’.

UPTET 2019 examination was held on January 8, 2020. The exam was held across the state at various exam centres. Whereas earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 22 which was later postponed to January 8 because of internet restrictions in various parts of Uttar Pradesh during the anti CAA protests.

