UPTET 2019 Final answer key to be Released on 31st Jan 2020 on updeled.gov.in

UPTET 2019 Final answer key

UPTET Final Answer Keys to be released soon by the UPTET. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key from the official website of UPTET. The answer key to be released on January 31, 2020.

The provisional UPTET answer keys were released on January 14, 2020, after which the objection window was opened till January 17, 2020. Candidates are waiting for the final answer key after which the results will be declared on 7th February 2020.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the UPTET Result 2019 once released is www.updeled.gov.in . Go through the following mentioned steps in order to check and download the result.

Steps to download UPTET 2020 Final Answer Keys:

Visit the official site of UPTET as mentioned above in the paragraph.

Click on the “Notification Link” on the home page.

Go to the “UPTET Result 2019” link on the home page.

Check and download the UPTET Result 2019.

Take a print of the UPTET Result 2019 for future reference.

A total of 16,34,249 candidates applied for UPTET examination. Out of these 10,76,336 candidates filled application form for the primary teacher while 5,69,174 candidates applied for the elementary level teacher.

The UPTET 2020 was held in 3049 centres across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Keep visiting the official website of UPTET for more updates and timely information on the examination.

