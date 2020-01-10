SSC CHSL Syllabus for Tier I, II and III and Check here for Salary Details

Staff Selection Commission is the statutory body responsible for conducting various recruitment drives for vacancies available with different ministries, organisations, departments, and undertakings of the central government.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of candidates who are interested in working in a government job participate in the recruitment drives conducted by SSC periodically. One of the most sought-after examinations conducted by the SSC is the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL).

SSC CHSL is conducted to select suitable candidates for various positions like Lower Divisional Clerk, Postal Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Sorting Assistant, and Court Clerk.

As the online registrations for SSC CHSL 2019-20 are closing soon on 10th January 2020 and the exam is scheduled to be held from 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020 across multiple examination venues.

SSC CHSL Salary Details

After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, SSC has now altered the salary structure for all the positions under the purview of SSC CHSL. Following are the details regarding the new salary structure for SSC CHSL: –

Post City Basic Pay HRA TA Gross In-hand Data Entry Operator X 25,500 6,120 3,600 35,220 31,045 Data Entry Operator Y 25,500 4,080 1,800 31,380 27,205 Data Entry Operator Z 25,500 2,040 1,800 29,340 25,165 Court Clerk X 19,900 3,184 900 23,984 20,369 Lower Divisional Clerk X 19,900 4,776 1350 26,026 22,411 Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant X 19,900 1,592 900 22,392 18,777

SSC CHSL Syllabus 2019-2020

When it comes to the SSC CHSL 2020, there are three different stages of the examination that the candidates must clear in order to be eligible. Here are the details regarding the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Syllabus that the candidates must be aware of: –

SSC CHSL Tier -1 Syllabus

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam comprises of 100 questions for 2 marks each, i.e. a total of 200 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour for normal candidates and 1 hour 15 minutes for visually challenged candidates. Every wrong answer will attract a penalty of 0.5 marks. The topics from which the questions will be asked are: –

English Language

General Intelligence

Quantitative Aptitude Algebra Number Systems Geometry Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Trigonometry Mensuration Statistical charts

General Awareness

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam

It is a descriptive test that aims to gauge the writing ability of the candidates in either English or Hindi. It will consist of 2 tasks that the candidates must complete i.e.

Essay Writing (200-250 words)

Letter or Application Writing (150-200 words)

Candidate should read a lot of news articles and current affairs magazines to prepare for this exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 3 Exam

This test is conducted to test the skills of the candidates for the job profile they have applied for.

Data entry speed test for candidates applying for the post of Data Entry Operator.

Typing Test for other candidates.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC CHSL RESULT 2019

Read More