FACT Recruitment 2020: Apply for 81 Graduate Apprentice & Diploma Apprentice Posts before 23rd January at fact.co.in

FACT RECRUITMENT 2020

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has published the latest notification regarding the recruitment process of 81 Graduate Apprentice & Diploma Apprentice Posts. Therefore, interested candidates can visit the official website and fill up the application form before the last date, i.e. 23rd January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The applications can be filled from 8th January 2020

The last date for submitting the application form is 23rd January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 81 posts for the FACT recruitment

For the post of Graduate Apprentices, there are 24 vacancies which are further divided into:

Computer Engineering- 2 Posts

Computer Science & Engineering- 2 Posts

Civil Engineering- 3 Posts

Chemical Engineering- 5 Posts

Mechanical Engineering- 5 Posts

Electrical & Electronics Engineering- 4 Posts

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control Engineering/Applied Electronics & Instrumentation- 3 Posts

For the post of Technician (Diploma) Apprentices, there are 57 vacancies which are further divided into:

Chemical Engineering- 15 Posts

Computer Engineering- 13 Posts

Civil Engineering- 5 Posts

Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering- 5 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering, Instrument Technology / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering- 4 Posts

Mechanical Engineering- 10 Posts

Diploma in Commercial Practice (DCP)- 5 Posts

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates applying for the post of Graduate Apprentices should have a degree in B.Tech/ BE in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Civil, Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation & Control, Applied Electronics & Instrumentation, Electronics & Instrumentation. The course should be UGC/AICTE approved from a recognized University

The candidates applying for post of Technician (Diploma) Apprentices should possess a three- year Diploma in Engineering (under State Board of Technical Education) in Chemical, Computer, Civil, Electrical, Electrical and Electronics, Instrumentation Engineering Electronics & Instrumentation, Instrument Technology, Mechanical, Diploma in Commercial Practice

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates for the post of Graduate Apprentices will get a stipend of INR. 10000/- p.m.

The selected candidates for post of Technician (Diploma) Apprentices will get a stipend of INR. 8000/- p.m.

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can check official website fact.co.in and check all the eligibility criteria and other important information. After carefully reading the instructions and other criteria, the candidates can then proceed in filling application form by providing all the necessary details and submitting a scanned photograph and signature.

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date to fill up the application form of FACT?

Answer: 23rd January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in FACT recruitment?

Answer: 81 vacancies

Question: What is the official URL of FACT?

Answer: http://fact.co.in/

Question: How much is the stipend in the FACT recruitment?

Answer: Graduate Apprentice- Rs 10,000 p.m.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice- Rs 8000 p.m.

