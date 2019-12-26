UPTET 2019 Exam not on 18th Jan: Notification to be Released Soon on updeled.gov.in

UPTET 2019 Exam not on 18th Jan

There is still no update by UP Basic Education Board announcing any official update on UPTET 2019 Exam Date. The candidates who are preparing to appear in the examination are requested not to fall prey to any false news or confuse others until there is any official notice on the website.

The news that fills the social media is that exams are going to be conducted on January 18, 2020, but until any final news is updated it’s requested to ignore the date.

Earlier the exam was to be carried on December 22, 2019, but regrettably was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances. According to the update the new dates would be declared later on the official site at www.updeled.gov.in .So keeping the eagle eyes on the website as it shall be announced soon

The catch is that around 16 lakh candidates have enrolled themselves for the examination so many students are eagerly waiting so that shall explain the rumors moving.

Important dates-

Particulars Dates Earlier dates the Examination Dates – December 22, 2019

Exam Pattern-

The exams will be in the pattern of paper 1 and paper 2 and those candidates who want to teach standard 1to 5 shall give paper 1 and 5to8 shall have to give paper 2. And those candidates who want to teach all have to opt for both the papers.

Selection Criteria-

There shall be a written exam and followed by the next step which is document verification. There shall be first written exam and those who get selected will appear for the document verification process. Also, the new dates will soon be declared by the Board.

wishing best luck to the candidates for their exams. And the success keep is working hard and stay calm until the results are up. Candidates shall review the official notification and stay updated through our page.

