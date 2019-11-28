UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2019, Check here for Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Important Dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is a statutory body operating under the Central Government of India. It is responsible for selecting suitable candidates for various vacant profiles available with different ministries, PSUs, and departments. Every year, UPSC conducts different recruitment drives to select the most eligible candidates for these profiles. Presently, UPSC is conducting the selection process for 90 suitable candidates to be recruited under the Indian Forest Services through Indian Civil Service Exam 2019.

The registration window for the UPSC, civil services exam, was open from 19th February 2019 to 18th March 2019. The selection for candidates for UPSC IFS 2019 will be conducted in two stages, i.e. preliminary exam and mains exam. The preliminary exam was held on 2nd June 2019 while the mains exam will be conducted on 1st December 2019.

UPSC IFS 2019 Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates to avoid any confusion regarding the selection process later on: –

S. No. Event Date 1 UPSC IFS Exam 2019: Release of official notification 19th February 2019 2 UPSC IFS Exam 2019: Last date for application 18th March 2019 3 UPSC IFS Exam 2019: Preliminary Exam 2nd June 2019 4 UPSC IFS Exam 2019: Mains Exam 1st December 2019 to 8th December 2019 Morning shift 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM Afternoon Shift 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM

UPSC IFS 2019 Exam Details

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination held on 2nd June 2019 and have completed the application process for the mains exam, should note the below mentioned important information for UPSC IFS 2019 exam details: –

Name of the Examination – Indian Forest Services Exam (IFS)

– Indian Forest Services Exam (IFS) Exam Frequency – Once a year

– Once a year Stages of Examinations – Three

– Three Preliminary

Mains

Interview

Language of Examination – English and Hindi

– English and Hindi Type of Examination – Written Examination

– Written Examination Age Limit – Between the age of 21 years to 32 years

Age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates

Number of vacancies – 90

UPSC IFS 2019 Main Exam pattern and syllabus

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information related to UPSC IFS 2019 Main Exam pattern and syllabus: –

Type of questions – Descriptive

Number of papers – 7

Language – English

Total Marks – 1750

S. No. Paper Subjects Marks Duration 1 Paper -1 Essay 250 3 hours 2 Paper – 2 General Studies -1 Society, Indian culture and heritage, History and Geography of the world 250 3 hours 3 Paper – 3 General Studies -2 Social Justice, International, Governance, Polity, constitution 250 3 hours 4 Paper – 4 General Studies -3 Biodiversity, Technology, Environment, Economic Development 250 3 hours 5 Paper – 5 General Studies – 4 Integrity and Ethics 250 3 hours 6 Paper – 6 Optional Paper 1 250 3 hours 7 Paper – 7 Optional Paper 2 250 3 hours

