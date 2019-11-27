UPSC CDS (I) Final Results 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in. Check here for How to Check

Union Public Service Commission is a statutory body operating under the aegis of the Union Government of India. Union Public Service Commission is responsible for organising various entrance examinations for different vacancies available with various Government of India departments, ministries, and organisations. Under the ongoing recruitment drive of UPSC CDS (I) 2019, Union Public Service Commission is looking to select suitable candidates for various vacancies to be filled under the Combined Defence Services.

A total of 177 posts are available wherein 100 posts pertain to Indian Military Academy, 45 posts pertain to Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and 32 posts pertain to Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. UPSC CDS (I) 2019 Written Exam was held on 3rd February 2019 in which 7,953 candidates were declared as qualified. After the final interviews were conducted under the UPSC CDS (I) 2019, candidates were waiting eagerly for declaration of the final results.

UPSC CDS (I) 2019: Important Dates

Here are the important dates pertaining to UPSC CDS (I) 2019 recruitment that the candidates must pay close attention to: –

S. No. Event Date 1 Declaration of UPSC CDS (I) 2019 Interview Result 25th November 2019 2 Last date for submission of original certificates for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad 13th November 2019 3 Last date for submission of original certificates for Indian Military Academy Dehradun 1st January 2020 4 Last date for submission of original certificates for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala 1st January 2020 5 Last date for submission of original certificates for SSC 1st April 2020

Finally, there is a crucial update from UPSC regarding UPSC CDS (I) 2019 recruitment. As per the official notification published on the website of UPSC, i.e. www.upsc.gov.in, final results for the UPSC CDS (I) 2019 Interview have been declared on 25th November 2019.

As per the notification, a total of 129 candidates have qualified the UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam. Selected candidates will now be recruited for 148th course of Indian Military Academy Dehradun; Air Force Academy (Hyderabad) Pre-Flying Training Course, and Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala.

UPSC CDS (I) 2019: Steps to download the result

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download their final result for UPSC CDS (I) 2019: –

Log-on to the official website of Union Public Service Commission @ upsc.gov.in

Now, locate the results section on the home page and click on UPSC CDS (I) Result 2019.

A PDF will open on your screen with the details of selected candidates.

Use “Ctrl + F” command to search for your details in the result PDF.

Download the PDF copy of the result and save it on your computer.

Candidates must also take a printout of the result for future reference.

