UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam Timetable 2019 Announced at upsc.gov.in, Check for Important Dates

The notification has been passed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)releasing the exam time table for the post of Geo-Scientist Exam on its official website.

The candidates who are giving the UPSC Geo-Scientist Posts Exam ought to appear for the preliminary examination can check the Exam Schedule accessible on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) https://upsc.gov.in/.

As per the update UPSC, Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination would be carried in two shifts from 09.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm respectively. The preliminary examination will be a Computer Based Test in which questions will be objective type with multiple choices.

The Paper-I (Code No.1) will be consists of –

General Studies [Common for all Streams] and

Paper-II [Code No.2] which will be Stream specific subject Paper.

Initially, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had published recruitment for the Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2020 for the posts of –

Geologist-79 Posts,

Geophysicist-05 Posts,

Chemist Group A-15 Posts and

Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A-3 Posts.

Procedure to get the time table for UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam?

Step 1– At the official website //upsc.gov.in

Step 2-Under the tab What’s New

Step 3-Select the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

Step 4-The Examination Time Table will be flashed

Step 5-Tab on the link-Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 given on the main page.

Step 6-Once a new window pops open, you will get the Schedule for the Examination.

Step 7-Then Download and save the Admit Card for your future reference.

The candidates are recommended to review the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Combined Geo-Scientist Posts.

For more details keep yourself updated through our page.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam Timetable 2019 Announced at upsc.gov.in, Check for Important Dates was last modified:

Read More