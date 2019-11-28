PGDBA 2020 Notification: Online Application Process will Commence from 3rd December 2019

IIT Kharagpur, IIM Calcutta, and Indian Statistical Institute are some of the premier names in the field of education in India. These three institutions have joined hands to offer a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA).

The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics is a 2-year full-time course with an approximate cost of Rs. 24 Lakhs. In order to gain admission into the PGDBA the candidates must appear for the entrance exam. This year, PGDBA 2020 will be conducted on 16th February 2020 across various centres in the country.

PGDBA 2020 Exam: Important Information

Application process starts – 3 rd December 2019

December 2019 Application process ends – 6 th January 2020

January 2020 PGDBA Exam – 16 th February 2020

February 2020 Interview for selected candidates – 28 th March 2020 and 29 th March 2020

March 2020 and 29 March 2020 Final result – To be announced later

The online application process for PGDBA 2020 will commence from 3rd December 2019 and would complete by 6th January 2020. No applications received after the 6th January 2020 will be considered for the academic session 2020-22.

In order to complete the online application process, candidates must log-on to the official website of PGDBA 2020. As this course is conducted jointly by three institutes, candidates can check either of their official websites.

IIM Calcutta – iimcal.ac.in

IIT Kharagpur – iitkgp.ac.in

Indian Institute of Statistics – isical.ac.in

Usually, the application process can be completed on either of these websites but as this year the details of PGDBA 2020 have been published by the Indian Institute of Statistics, preferably its website should be referred to for completing the application process. The PGDBA 2020

PGDBA 2020 Exam: Important Information

PGDBA 2020 Exam will be conducted on 16 th February 2020 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

February 2020 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The exam will consist of 50 questions (Objective type) for 150 marks. Each correct answer will be awarded 3 marks while each incorrect answer will be penalised 1 mark.

As per the official notification, PGDBA 2020 exam will be conducted in 40 different cities. Candidates who score the qualifying marks in the PGDBA 2020 exam, will have to appear for a personal interview on 28 th March 2020 and 29 th March 2020.

March 2020 and 29 March 2020. In order to be eligible for the PGDBA 2020 exam, the candidate must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree with a minimum CGPA of 6.5 or 60% marks.

A relaxation of 5% is available for candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwD category i.e. they must have scored 55% marks in the degree examination.

The finals election of candidates will be based on the score out of 100 (40 – written test, 40 – personal interview, 20 – class 10 th marks, class 12 th marks, and work experience )

marks, class 12 marks, and work experience ) Application fee of Rs. 2,000 is payable by candidates belonging to general category. For candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwD category, the application fee is Rs. 1,000.

PGDBA 2020 Notification: Online Application Process will Commence from 3rd December 2019 was last modified:

Read More