UPSC IFS 2019 Main Exam Syllabus, Check here Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains

Among the Civil Services Examinations, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) also controls the IFS, i.e. Indian Forest Services, where recruitment of officers is done, who would be imposed with the duty and obligations related to scientific management of forest, at an All India level by government of India. The aspirants, who wish to secure a reputed job at the government, need to stay updated with the entire selection procedure, here is instant limelight.

First and foremost, the examination consists of two stages, where the first one is known as Civil Services Preliminary Exam conducted on an objective type basis, while the latter is known as Indian Forest Service Main Exam, which comprises of a written test followed by an interview. Categorization of marks is as 400 for Preliminary, 1400 for Main written and 300 for Interview. Prelims are set to take place on 2nd June 2019, whereas mains is set on 1st December 2019.

Preliminary Exam Pattern

This exam consists of two papers, both of which are compulsory and purely based on objective type. Marks distribution of the paper is 200 each, where you shall be given 2 hours individual for both of the papers. 20 extra minutes goes for blind students. Being a screening test where this exam is a basic measure to get into Civil Services exam and Indian Forest Service Exam, marks scored here shall not be taken into consideration for final merit.

Language mediums for both the papers will be English as well as Hindi, with no exceptions made to the English Section of the paper.

Paper consists of negative marking of 1/3 rd marks, but the selection of answers close to the right answer will be rewarded with some marks.

marks, but the selection of answers close to the right answer will be rewarded with some marks. One answer is to be selected for one question; two or more selections will result in deduction.

Main Exam Pattern

4 papers make up this examination, all of which consists of essays writing. Prior two compulsory papers have been marked 300 each, where the optional III or IV papers, as well as optional V or VI papers, are of 200 marks each. Time duration would be 3 hours for each of the paper, and an additional scribe and 30 minutes for blind students.

Writing is required to be clear to understand. Otherwise marks shall be deducted. Other advises are to maintain effective expressions put together with due economy of words, along with Indian form of numerical to enlist the papers and numbers. Here is the list of options subject.

Agriculture Forestry Agriculture Engineering Geology Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Mathematics Botany Mechanical Engineering Chemistry Physics Chemical Engineering Statistics Civil Engineering Zoology

These 6 combinations are however not allowed:

Agriculture and Agricultural Engineering Agriculture and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Agriculture and Forestry. Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Mathematics and Statistics Combination of two engineering subjects.

Personality test

Student’s personality and compatibility for the job is considered her by the panel of experts, and questions based on the individual candidates will be asked. Questions asked may be taken from any aspect, including academics.

UPSC IFS 2019 Main Exam Syllabus, Check here Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains was last modified:

Read More