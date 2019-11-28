UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2019: Registration Begins from 4th December on upsc.gov.in, Check here for Steps to Apply

Being responsible for the selection of suitable candidates for various vacancies available with the departments, ministries and organisations under the Central Government, Union Public Service Commission conducts various recruitment drives every year. As such numerous candidates who wish to work under the central government wait for any new recruitment drive from UPSC.

As per the latest notification published on the official website of UPSC it has been announced that UPSC will be conducting the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) to select suitable candidates for the profile of Assistant Commandants (Executive) with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). As per the notification CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam will be conducted on 1st March 2020 across various centres in the country.

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates for the CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam to avoid any confusion later on: –

S. No. Event Date 1 CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam Notification released 4th December 2019 2 Application process for CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam starts 4th December 2019 3 Application process for CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam ends 24th December 2019 4 Admit card for CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam available for download The second week of February 2020 5 CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam: Written Exam 1st March 2020 6 Declaration of result for CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Written Exam The first week of April 2020

The official notification for the CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam will be published on the official website on 4th December 2019. The application process for the CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam will commence on 4th December 2019 and would end on 24th December 2019.

Candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies should complete their application as soon as possible because, after the last date, i.e. 24th December 2019, no new applications will be accepted.

The exam is scheduled for 1st March 2020 and will be one-day examination only. The e-admission certificates for the written exam will be released on the official website of UPSC, i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The admit cards will be available approximately one week before the CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam.

Candidates must download the e-admission certificate as soon as they are released and must also take a printout. It is mandatory to carry the e-admission certificate on the day of the CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam, i.e. 1st March 2020, otherwise the candidates will not be allowed to sit for the CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam.

No admission certificates will be sent via post. Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC for latest notifications and announcements pertaining to the CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020 Exam.

UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2019: Registration Begins from 4th December on upsc.gov.in

