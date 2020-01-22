UPSC IFS 2019 Interview Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, Check here for Important Dates

HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020UPSC - IFS Articles
    UPSC IFS 2019 Interview Schedule, Union Public Service Commission Released scheduled for interview for IFS. Candidates can check official website upsc.gov.in

    According to the latest notice released by the Union Public Service Commission, it has published the P.T. Board Schedule for Indian Forest Examination, 2019.

    On January 21st 2020, UPSC has announced the Interview schedule for candidates who are selected provisionally for the UPSC IFS 2019 exam. Therefore, the candidates can check the schedule by visiting the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in.

    The Interview session of the UPSC IFS 2019 will be conducted from 10th February 2020 to 14th February 2020 at:

    Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, and New Delhi‐110069.

    Therefore, the candidates who have qualified for the Interview session can visit the official website and check the Interview schedule. The candidates will finally be selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview session.

    After qualifying this round, the candidates will be selected for the post. The candidates should note that the UPSC is organizing this recruitment process in order to fill the vacant seats under the IFS Recruitment 2019.

    The UPSC IFS interview will take place in two shifts. The first session of the Interview will be conducted at 9:00 AM while the second session will take place at 1:00 PM. However, the officials of the UPSC will announce the release of the e-call letter for the Interview.

    The call letter for the UPSC IFS 2019 Interview session will be available from 24th January 2020. So, the candidates can visit the official website and access their call letters.

    If the candidates come across any difficulty or other problems, they should contact the Office of the Commission immediately on any of these contact numbers:

    011‐23385271, 011‐23381125, 011‐23098543 or Fax No. 011‐23387310, 011‐23384472

    The candidates can also share their problems by sending it to the email id of skindo-upsc@gov.in. An important thing to be noted by the candidate is that there will be no issue of the paper summon letters for the Personality Test or  Interview.

    FAQs:-

    Question:  When will the PT Board schedule of the UPSC IFS 2019 interview be out?

    Answer:  As per the latest notification, the PT Board schedule of the UPSC IFS 2019 interview is already out from 21st January 2020.

    Question:  When will the UPSC IFS 2019 interview take place?

    Answer: The UPSC IFS 2019 Interview will take place from 10th February to 14th February 2020.

    Question:  What is the venue for the UPSC IFS interview?

    Answer:  The venue for the UPSC IFS interview is: Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, and New Delhi‐110069.

    Question:  When will the call letter for the UPSC IFS 2019 Interview be available?

    Answer:  The call letter for the UPSC IFS 2019 Interview will be released on 24th January 2020.

