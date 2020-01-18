UPSC Mains Result for Indian Forest Services (IFS) Exam Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check Details of Personality Test

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the result of Indian Forest Services – Main Examination on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the Indian Forest Services main exam can check the official website for the results. The official website of Union Public Service Commission is upsc.gov.in.

Results

The Indian Forest Services main examination was conducted by UPSC from 01st December to 8th December 2019. Candidates can go to the official portal for results declared. It should be remembered that the candidates who will clear the mains exam for the Indian Forest Services would be called for the personality test round.

The provisional list of the selected candidates has been uploaded and the final list would be released only if the candidate is found eligible in all aspects.

There would be the document verification during the personality test. It is therefore recommended that the candidates should bring all the necessary documents long with them when called for the personality test round.

As per the official notification, “The candidates will be essential to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to educational qualifications, age, community, EWS, person with benchmark disability, and other important documents at the time of their personality round.”

The certificates for the SC/ST/OBC and PwD category can be obtained from the commission.

Personality Round

Union Public Service Commission would conduct the personality test in the month of February 2020. UPSC will release the admit card for the personality test on the official website on 24th January 2020. It would necessary for the candidates to bring the admit card along with the important documents and their photocopies during the personality test round.

The personality test would be conducted in the office of the UPSC, Shahjahan road, New Delhi – 110069. Candidates should reach well before time for the round to avoid the last minute rush.

Read More