UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari 2019 Typing Test Exam Schedule Announced on uppsc.up.in, Check Exam Pattern here

UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari 2019 Typing Test Exam Schedule

The Samiksha Adhikari 2019 Typing Test Date has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates applied for this UPPSC exam can check the final dates announced on the official website of UPPSC.

Candidates qualifying in the UPPSC RO ARO Mains 2017 Exam were being able to appear for the typing test. The UPPSC RO ARO Typing Test 2019 is scheduled to be held on 18th and 19th January 2020.

Typing Test Pattern:

The Hindi typing font to be used is KrutiDev010.

The typing test duration will be 5 minutes.

Candidates qualifying the typing test will be appointed for the post of Samiksha Adhikari/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari.

The official website to get more accurate details on the exam and check the UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari 2019 Typing Test Date is www.uppsc.up.in .

Steps to check UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari 2019 Typing Test Date:

Visit the UPPSC website mentioned above.

Click on the “UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari 2019 Typing Test Date” link on the home page.

You will get to a new web page or PDF file.

Check and download the PDF file for the schedule.

Take a print of the exam schedule PDF file for future reference.

The direct link to download the typing test schedule is here, Download UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari 2017 Typing Test Schedule.

This recruitment exam for UPPSC is being held for fulfilling the vacancies of 1146 posts. A total of 3,39,632 candidates appeared for this examination.

Candidates will soon be able to download their admit card from the official website. Keep browsing the official website for more exam related details and further process needs to be done.

