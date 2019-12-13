IBPS SO Admit Card 2019 Released at ibps.in, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket Check here

Institute for Banking Personnel Selection handles the responsibility of selecting suitable candidates for various public sector banks. It conducts various recruitment drives every year in which hundreds of thousands of candidates participate to begin their career in the banking sector.

Recently, IBPS invited applications from interested candidates for the various vacancies available for the position of SO (Specialty Officer).

Numerous candidates applied for the vacancies, and since the registration process got over, candidates have been waiting for any news related to the release of the admit card for the IBPS SO Exam 2019.

Now, there is an important update from IBPS wherein it has been declared that the admit cards for the IBPS SO Exam 2019 have been released on the official website on 12th December 2019.

Therefore, the candidates who have registered for the IBPS SO Exam 2019, can now log-on to the official website of IBPS @ www.ibps.in and download their admit cards as soon as possible.

The admit cards for the IBPS SO Exam 2019 are available for download from 12th December 2019 and can be downloaded till 29th December 2019.

Candidates have to make sure that they download their admit cards for the IBPS SO Exam 2019 and take a printout immediately. It is essential for all the candidates appearing for the IBPS SO Exam 2019 to bring a printout of their admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination.

If any candidate does not bring the admit card along with a valid ID proof on the date of the examination, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the same.

The IBPS SO Exam 2019 is scheduled to take place on 28th December 2019 and 29th December 2019 across various examination centres in the country.

Candidates should make sure that they reach the examination venue as mentioned in the admit card at the designated time. It is recommended that the candidates reach at least an hour before the examination commences to avoid any hassles later on.

How to download the IBPS SO Exam 2019 Admit Card

Log-on to the official website of IBPS @ ibps.in.

Now, when the home page opens, locate the following link and click on it “Click Here to download Online Preliminary Exam Call letter for CRP Specialist Officers -IX.”

Now, enter your login credentials to download your IBPS SO Admit Card 2019.

Take a printout of the admit card to be taken along on the day of the exam.

Important Dates

Date Events Release of IBPS SO Admit Card 2019 12th December 2019 Last day to download IBPS SO Admit Card 2019 29th December 2019 Online Exam for IBPS SO Exam 2019 28th December to 29th December 2019

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – IBPS SO Admit Card 2019

Question: When will be the IBPS SO Exam 2019 organised?

Answer: The IBPS SO Exam 2019 will be conducted on 28th December 2019 and 19th December 2019 across various centres.

Question: Where to download the admit card from?

Answer: The admit card for IBPS SO Exam 2019 can be downloaded from the official website of IBPS @ www.ibps.in.

Question: Is it mandatory to bring a printout of the admit card on exam day?

Answer: Yes, candidates must bring their valid ID proof along with a printout of the admit card.

Question: Which is the examination venue?

Answer: Details regarding examination date, time, and venue have been mentioned on the admit card.

