UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Veterinary Medical Officer, Research Officer and others Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check here for Vacancies Detail and Eligibility Criteria

UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Medical Officer, Research Officer, and others. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19th December 2019.

Important dates:

Events Important dates Start date of the application 19th November 2019 Last date to submit the application 19th December 2019 Last date to pay the application fee 19th December 2019

Short job summary:

Notification UPPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification date 25th November 2019 Last date to submit the application 19th December 2019 Official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/ City Lucknow State Uttar Pradesh Country India Educational qualification Graduate, other qualifications Functional Administration, medical, engineering, and other functional areas

Vacancy details:

Engineer – 1.

Personnel Officer – 1.

Principal (group II)/ Vice-Principal/ Assistant Director – 52.

Assistant Architect Planner – 6.

Research Officer Grade 2- 1.

Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer – 1.

Veterinary Medical Officer – 27.

Educational qualification:

Engineer, Principal/Vice-Principal/Assistant Director – the candidate should have a degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university.

– the candidate should have a degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university. Personnel Officer – the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in law from a recognized university.

– the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in law from a recognized university. Assistant Architect Planner – the candidate should have a degree in Agriculture or Civil engineering from a recognized university.

– the candidate should have a degree in Agriculture or Civil engineering from a recognized university. Research officer Grade 2 – the candidate should have a PG Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university.

– the candidate should have a PG Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university. Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer – the candidate should have a B. Sc degree in Agriculture from a recognized university.

– the candidate should have a B. Sc degree in Agriculture from a recognized university. Veterinary Medical Officer – the candidate should have B. V. Sc and A. H degree.

How to apply:

The interested candidates can apply for the UPPSC recruitment 2019 through the online mode on or before 16th December 2019.

