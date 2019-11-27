HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    • UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Veterinary Medical Officer, Research Officer and others Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check here for Vacancies Detail and Eligibility Criteria

    Posted on by Vasudha

    UPPSC Recruitment 2019, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission invites new vacancies for the post of Veterinary Medical Officer, Research Officer, and others. Candidates can check official website uppsc.up.nic.in

    UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Medical Officer, Research Officer, and others. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19th December 2019.

    Important dates:

    Events Important dates
    Start date of the application 19th November 2019
    Last date to submit the application 19th December 2019
    Last date to pay the application fee 19th December 2019

    Short job summary:

    Notification UPPSC Recruitment 2019
    Notification date 25th November 2019
    Last date to submit the application 19th December 2019
    Official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/
    City Lucknow
    State Uttar Pradesh
    Country India
    Educational qualification Graduate, other qualifications
    Functional Administration, medical, engineering, and other functional areas

    Vacancy details:

    • Engineer – 1.
    • Personnel Officer – 1.
    • Principal (group II)/ Vice-Principal/ Assistant Director – 52.
    • Assistant Architect Planner – 6.
    • Research Officer Grade 2- 1.
    • Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer – 1.
    • Veterinary Medical Officer – 27.

    Educational qualification:

    • Engineer, Principal/Vice-Principal/Assistant Director – the candidate should have a degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university.
    • Personnel Officer – the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in law from a recognized university.
    • Assistant Architect Planner – the candidate should have a degree in Agriculture or Civil engineering from a recognized university.
    • Research officer Grade 2– the candidate should have a PG Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university.
    • Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer – the candidate should have a B. Sc degree in Agriculture from a recognized university.
    • Veterinary Medical Officer – the candidate should have B. V. Sc and A. H degree.

    How to apply:

    The interested candidates can apply for the UPPSC recruitment 2019 through the online mode on or before 16th December 2019.

