NEET MDS Admit Card 2020 to be Released Today on nbe.edu.in, Check Exam Date and Pattern here

The admit card for NEET MDS 2020 will be releasing today by the National Board of Examinations. Candidates who have applied for this NEET MDS 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of NEET MDS.

The NEET MDS 2020 exam is scheduled to held on 20th December 2019. The examination will be held across the country in various exam centres. This exam, NEET-MDS 2020 exam is being held for the admission of various post graduate MDS courses in the country.

Candidates can also appear for the Demo Test available on the official site of NBE. The admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam date, exam timings, venue etc and it will also contain candidate’s details.

The official website to get more details on the NEET MDS 2019 exam and download the admit card released is www.nbe.edu.in .

Steps to download NEET MDS Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official site of NBE as given in the above paragraph.

Click on the “NEET MDS Admit Card 2020” link present on the home page.

Candidates will get redirected to a new page for account login.

Enter the login credentials to get into the account.

Check and download the NEET MDS 2019 admit card.

Make a print copy of the NEET MDS 2019 admit card for future use.

The NEET MDS 2019 examination will be held in the afternoon slot- 2 pm to 5 pm.

Exam Pattern:

The paper will have 240 Multiple Choices, single correct response questions in English language only.

Total time duration allotted for the examination will be 3 hrs.

