    UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019: Check here uppsc.up.nic.in for UPPSC Prelims Exam Hall Ticket Download

    UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Released admit card for PCS prelims exam. Candidates can download their hall ticket from official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

    The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS examination for the prelims round was bound to be conducted on 15th December 2019. The prelims examination for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS will be carried out in two shifts.

    The first shift will commence from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. The second shift of the exam will commence from 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. The examination is to be carried out across 19 examination centres all over UP. Before you leave for the examination, make sure to download and have a copy of your admit card.

    So, here is a quick procedure for you to download your admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission prelims:

    1. Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission uppsc.up.nic.in
    2. You will be able to see a link that enables you to download your admit card. Click on it.
    3. A prompt will appear where you will have to enter your personal details to display our admit card.
    4. A button will appear stating ‘Download your Admit Card’. Click on it.
    5. Your Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCs admit card will appear on the screen and you should take a download of it.

    The candidates must carry their Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS admit cards to the centre of the examination. You have to enter details like registration number, date of birth and other details like these to be able to view your admit card. Do not forget to print it before you leave for your exam.

    The examinations that will be held on 15th of December will shortlist the candidates suitable for the posts of Assistant forest officer and regional forest officer.

    The whole appointment process consists of three phases. The first phase or the first round is the preliminary round. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the main examination. The candidates further selected will appear for the third and last round of Interview. The candidates selected in the Interview will be sent an offer letter.

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019

    Question: What is the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission?

    Answer: The official website of UPSC is www.uppsc.up.nic.in

    Question: When and how will the preliminary round be conducted?

    Answer: The prelims will be conducted on 15th December 2019 in 19 centres in two shifts.

    Question: What is the further procedure after prelims?

    Answer: After prelims, candidates shortlisted will be enabled to appear for the main examination.

    Question: What all details are required to download the admit card?

    Answer:  Candidates need to provide Registration No., Date of Birth and Gender as mentioned in Admit Card.

