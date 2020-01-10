UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test Admit Card 2020 Released on uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link to Download here

UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test Admit Card 2020

UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Call Letter has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPPSC.

Candidates qualified in the UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2017 would be able to appear for the RO/ARO typing test. UPPSC Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 January 2020 in four sessions.

This recruitment exam is being held to fill the vacant posts for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari). Total number of vacancies is 1146. Candidates would be able to download the admit card till 9th January 2020.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the UPPSC Admit Card 2020 for RO/ARO Typing Test is www.uppsc.up.nic.in .

Steps to download UPPSC Admit Card 2020 for RO/ARO Typing Test:

Visit the website of UPPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Call Letter” available on the homepage.

You will get redirected to the login page of admit card.

Enter registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code.

Then click on download admit card button.

UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to download UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Call Letter

Candidates must furnish two photographs along with an ID proof and also must not forget the admit card on the day of exam. The exam is scheduled to be held at Prayagraj, Janpath.

UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Call Letter Web note

The typing test will take palce KrutiDev010 font for 5 minutes. Candidates qualifying the typing test will be appointed as Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari.

