UPPSC Computer Operator Typing Test Admit Card 2020 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check How to Download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is a statutory body that operates under the aegis of the state government of Uttar Pradesh. It is responsible for the selection of the most suitable candidates for the different vacancies available with the departments, ministries, and organisations operating under the government of Uttar Pradesh.

The selection is made through periodic recruitment drives that are conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission started the recruitment drive for selection of suitable candidates for the post of computer operator and programmer under UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020.

Now, as all other stages of the selection process have been completed, the dates for the skill test have now been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

As per the latest notification published by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the typing test for the UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020 will be conducted on 19th January 2020.

The admit cards for the skill test have been released on the official website of UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020. Candidates must log-on to the official website @ www.uppsc.up.nic.in and download their admit cards as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention that the candidates must download and take a printout of the admit card. It is mandatory for the candidates to bring a printout of the admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the exam. Without it, the candidates may not be allowed to appear for the UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020 skill test.

UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020: Important Information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information pertaining to UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020: –

The venue, timings, and other instructions will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates should adhere to them.

For any information and updates, candidates must refer only to the official website for UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020.

A valid Photo ID that can be carried is PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Passport etc.

FAQs

Question: Which is the official website to download the admit card for UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website to download the admit card is www.uppsc.up.nic.in

Question: How many vacancies are available under the UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 16 vacancies are available under UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020.

Question: When will the skill test be held for UPPSC Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The skill test will be held on 19th January 2020.

Question: What type of skill test be conducted?

Answer: The skill test will comprise of a typing test.

<noscript><iframe title="UP Police Computer Operator Typing Test Admit Card 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tYhPOrrNA1I?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More