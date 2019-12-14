UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019 Out on uppsc.up.nic.in; Download it Soon; Exam on 15th Dec

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the Prelims for the combined state examination for the general recruitment of the candidates. The exams are scheduled to held on December 15, 2019. An official notification has been out by the Uttar Pradesh public service commission that the admit card for the Prelims combined state exam is scheduled to release on December 14, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates who are appearing for the prelims combined state exam are as follows:

Events Dates The date of the PCS exam December 15, 2019 Release of the Admit card for the PCS exam December 14, 2019.

Steps to Follow to Download the Admit Card:

The candidates have to follow these steps given below in order to download the admit card for the prelims combined state exam. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates have to visit the official web page of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, www.upssc.up.nic.in.

On the home page, candidates will find a link that says, “click the link to download the PCS admit card 2019”.

Clicking on the link will take the applicants to a new page.

Some details like the registration number and the date of birth of the candidates will be asked.

The candidates have must fill all the details and submit.

In a new page the candidates will find the download admit card option.

Once the candidates downloaded the admit card, they are advised to take a print out of the admit card. The candidates will not be allowed to take up the examination if they do not have their admit card with them. The details about exam centre will be given in it.

